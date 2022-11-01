Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: Revealing the actor's fitness secrets

Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: Revealing the actor's fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 01, 2022, 10:54 am 3 min read

Ishaan Khatter turns 27 today

He's truly the Dhadak of all Bollywood fans! Making his first screen appearance as a child in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, Ishaan Khatter has made his way as one of the most sought-after young talents in the film fraternity. And as the actor turns 27 today, let's check out his fitness and diet secrets that truly make him A Suitable Boy!

Outdoorsy Khatter's workouts are fun and seldom at the gym

Khatter likes to plan his workout outdoors and loves to try different forms including rock climbing, dance, weight lifting, and calisthenics. The actor is very focused when it comes to his workout regimen and keeps spreading motivation (and thirst traps!) on his Instagram. His exercises are more inclined toward strength building, flexibility, and muscle gain. Additionally, he enjoys cycling and sprinting in nature.

Instagram Post Now that's what we call an absolute nature lover!

Instagram post A post shared by ishaankhatter on November 1, 2022 at 10:12 am IST

Passion Dance is an absolute joy for the actor

Khatter believes that dance is the best and the easiest way to burn calories. On some occasions, he starts his day with basic ballet and does it with full dedication. In addition to this, the actor reveals that dance was always his second nature that eventually turned into a major passion by the time he was a teenager.

Diverse exercises The 'Khaali Peeli' star also enjoys yoga and monkey bar

As the actor loves to make his workout regimen fun, he participates in a diverse range of fitness activities. He loves to do yoga and even confessed during an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session that Ananya Panday was his favorite yoga partner. Additionally, he's quite active with monkey bars, pull-ups, bouldering, wall sits, squats, push-ups, etc. He also loves playing football and other sports.

In the character's spirit Khatter's drastic transformation for 'Khaali Peeli' left netizens in shock

Many actors go through a physical transformation and so did Khatter for his 2020-release Khaali Peeli. The actor revealed that he used to work out 12 to 14 hours daily for six days a week to prepare for his role in the film. It was during this when he indulged in a weight training routine for the first time.

Diet plan Lots of veggies and loads of water are his go-to

Khatter's diet plan includes a lot of vegetables and fruits. He usually refrains from eating junk. Eggs and chicken are his favorite and major sources of protein. Following a very simple lifestyle, he ensures that he never skips his breakfast and eats all his meals on time. Additionally, the actor stays hydrated throughout the day and is a huge fan of coconut water.