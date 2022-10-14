Lifestyle

Here's how you can avoid falling sick during season change

As the season changes and becomes cooler, here's everything that can help you avoid falling sick

Anchooo! It's the viral season again! The slow transition from summer to winter (and vice versa) is a yearly door to viral infections in India. People battle with colds, coughs, and other symptoms of flu, and fever in most cases. As we are currently undergoing one such season, here's how to avoid falling sick and not cause hindrance to upcoming celebrations during Diwali.

Let's understand Why do we fall sick during season change?

Many experts believe that the major reason for illness during season change is the growth of certain viruses due to a change in temperature. Rhinovirus and coronavirus are the two main viruses that cause the common cold. These viruses multiply exponentially whenever there's a change in the season, thus resulting in an increase in the number of people falling sick.

The human body performs functions at a certain temperature. During the seasonal shifts, our body is forced to re-adapt to new weather conditions, which makes it all the more prone to catching viruses and infections. Hence, we tend to fall sick during this time.

Body responses Symptoms of season-induced sickness

A runny nose, sore throat, body chills, body aches, and fever are the most common symptoms that you may experience during seasonal illness. Some people may even have to deal with fatigue and dizziness owing to the same. This happens because the body, during the illness, needs more energy to perform regular functions and maintain the temperature. A high fever may indicate something serious.

Prevention tips Here are the best ways to avoid falling sick

Prevention is better than cure, so you must stick to a well-balanced diet and get enough sleep daily. In addition to this, exercising or indulging in physical activity can also help you boost your immune system. Water consumption, irrespective of the season, should always be more than 2.5 liters a day. Improve your vitamin D levels by soaking in the early morning sun.

As there's a sudden nip in the air, understand your body's adjustment and comfort. Stop bathing late in the evening or at night, wear light to heavy woolens depending on the weather, skip turning on the air conditioner, and avoid consuming refrigerated water.

Cure What to do if you are sick already

If you have already started showing any of the above-mentioned symptoms, it is best to consult a doctor. However, you can start drinking warm water and eating fruits as a home remedy. Have nutritious meals comprising nutrients like zinc and vitamins C, D, and A. Keep a check on your body temperature, use a handkerchief, and maintain distance from others. Get enough rest.