Taiwan on your itinerary? Check-in at these 5 unique accommodations

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 04, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

Stay at these five unique accommodations in Taiwan.

Taiwan is famed for its scintillating nightlife, excellent gastronomy, stunning landscapes, and extensive shopping opportunities. Additionally, the country houses many extraordinary attractions that helps grow its tourism by leaps and bounds. Among these, its accommodations that are based on quirky concepts make for the most memorable version of one's #TaiwanDiaries. On that note, here are five unique accommodations in Taiwan you must know of.

Eden Exoticism Planet is located in Kaohsiung and is a happy space for all Batman lovers. The reason? Well, this property has a bat cave that looks as good as the one in the movies. The room features bat furniture, bat mobile, and bat paintings on the wall. In fact, its ceiling has small bats (not real ones) hanging, which completes its Gotham appeal.

Why use the lift or the staircase when you can simply slide? Reddot Hotel, located in Taichung, features a slide that can take you from the first floor to the property's lobby directly. The hotel was first established back in 1979 and was later refurbished in 2014. Today, it features a host of bright neon lights, and old salon chairs.

Want to experience Africa in Taiwan? Well, here's your chance. Leofoo Resort Guanshi is where you can watch a host of animals right from your room's window. From giraffes to zebras and deers, the property has them all roaming freely. In fact, this resort is located adjacent to a nearby theme park where you can indulge in animal safaris, cycling, hiking, and more.

If you're in the mood to take a break from the ordinary, here's a hotel that will come to your rescue. Sato Castle is a property that features rooms based on some unique themes. From Footballer Room and Playboy Apartment to Peace Suite and Rambo Chamber, there's something for everyone to look forward to. Each of these rooms score high on colors and design.

Hotel Bubble WOW Bali is where you can stay inside your own bubble and nobody will burst it. Your room will be a cosy sphere from where you can cherish some surreal views of the nearby mountains during the day and stargaze at night. Despite its small size, each bubble has air-conditioning, a fridge, a coffee machine, a TV, and other modern amenities.