Beauty review: Princess by Renee Bubbles nail paint

Written by Lahari Basu Oct 04, 2022

This gentle formula nail paint is soap-washable.

Nail paints often take up the most room on our dressing table, which reflects our admiration for pretty nails. Although adults go all in with beauty products, the kids in the family often follow suit worrying us. We think a thousand times before letting them try on any skincare product, especially nail paint. Check out this water-based nail paint, that's safe for children.

About Claims of the product

Like other Renee products, this nail paint is cruelty-free and vegan. It is a water-based product crafted in Japan. It is skin-friendly, which is why this exclusive range of cosmetics is aimed at pre-teens, who may have sensitive skin. Alcohol-free and harsh chemical-free, this unique and gentle formula is soap-washable, which makes it one of the most unique and fun products for children.

Ingredients What does this nail paint contain?

This water-based and alcohol-free nail paint is very gentle and does not damage the delicate nail beds of your dear kiddos. Ingredients of the paint include acrylates copolymer, sodium dehydroacetate, water, PEG 40 hydrogenated castor oil, Laureth-21, sodium dehydroacetate, phenoxyethanol, pearls and approved colors, and ethylhexylglycerin. This safe nail paint can add fun to playdates and slumber parties for children.

Experience Pros and cons

Applying the first coat of the nail paint's 'pink puzzle' color reminded me of the cotton candies I so admired back in school. The matte-finish color is very soothing to the eye, and the product feels light and smooth. It does not have that chemical-laden odor of typical nail polish and dries quickly. This eco-friendly formula has one disadvantage, it comes off really easily.

Pocket pinch Price, shelf life and application

A 5ml bottle costs Rs. 250. The nail paint also comes in a shade of red called 'red riddle'! The shelf life of the made-in-India product is 24 months. To apply, shake the bottle well, apply a smooth coat and let it air dry for a few seconds. Reapply if you want a thicker coat. The paint is not long-lasting.

Verdict Is it worth buying a separate nail paint for kids?

Yes, it is. Besides all the skin-friendly factors of the formula, is the fact that your child will have fun without worrying you. This is the ideal product for school-goers. Even if you forget to remove your nail paint from last night's birthday party, you don't have to worry about getting an earful from your teacher. Simply wash it off with soap and water!