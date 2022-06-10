Lifestyle

5 beauty ingredients that are harmful to skin and hair

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 10, 2022

Check the ingredient list before buying any product.

Beauty products contain plenty of chemicals and other substances. However, with the advent of herbal and organic products, you may have noticed these companies claim to not use certain ingredients which are considered bad for our long-term health or sometimes the environment. The next time you purchase any beauty product for your hair, face, or body, check that it doesn't have these harmful ingredients.

#1 Mineral oil

Mineral oil is a rather common ingredient in various skin care products. It is used as a filler in lotions, oils, and creams. Mineral oil can clog your pores, and form a coat on the skin, which may lead to acne and breakouts. Check thoroughly the ingredients mentioned in skincare products, and avoid those that have mineral oils in their composition.

#2 Lead

Trace amounts of lead occur in our foods and drinking water. However, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) limits consumers' exposure to lead in all FDA-regulated products, both edible and cosmetics. Lead has been found in heavy amounts in lipstick and eyeliners, which may eventually cause lead poisoning. Long-term exposure to lead can affect your health causing learning disabilities and seizures.

#3 Oxybenzone

Oxybenzone is a chemical present mostly in sunscreens. It absorbs harmful UVB and UVA rays and protects your skin against sun damage. It has been found that oxybenzone is a compound that disrupts endocrine, i.e. it interferes with your hormones. In May 2018, Hawaii banned the sale of over-the-counter sunscreens that contain oxybenzone and octinoxate because of their harmful effects on the coral reef.

#4 Parabens

Parabens have been in use since the 1920s. They are a group of chemicals used as artificial preservatives in cosmetic and skincare products. The purpose of parabens is to reduce the growth of harmful bacteria in biodegradable products and increase the shelf life. These chemicals can cause skin irritation, disrupt your hormones, harm the reproductive organs, and increase the risk of cancer.

#5 SLS

Sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is a chemical found in many beauty products and detergents as it creates foam. Most soaps and shampoos contain SLS. A safety assessment study found that it's not harmful when used briefly and rinsed from the skin. However, tests found continuous exposure to SLS caused irritation in animals. Many companies have been coming out with SLS-free products for years now.