Abu Dhabi calling? Buy these 5 souvenirs for home

Oct 05, 2022

Abu Dhabi is famous for a lot of attractions. From its spectacular infrastructure and adventure activities to expansive deserts and rich heritage, there's something for everyone in the United Arab Emirates capital. Even its bustling markets where one can shop for authentic items are a major crowd-puller. On that note, here are five things you must get home from your trip to Abu Dhabi.

Your trip to Abu Dhabi will be incomplete without savoring (and subsequently shopping) some dates. The marketplaces here are dotted with myriad local shops offering this traditional Arabic offering. In fact, the city streets are lined with tall date trees, which makes it all the more sense to buy these toothsome treats on your way back to India.

Aromatic Oudh

If there's one fragrance that defines Abu Dhabi in the perfect way, it has to be oudh. Oudh is a signature Arabic perfume that is derived from tropical Agar trees, making it among the most sought-after souvenirs. Additionally, it is also available as blocks and chips, so you can get your hands on them too. Oudh oil is also used as a long-lasting perfume.

Historic Dallah Arabic Pots

Dallah Arabic Pots are another important souvenirs that you should include on your wishlist. These aesthetically-pleasing coffee pots have been a part of the Arabic culture for centuries. Besides brewing the perfect cup of coffee, you can also use it as a vessel or a home decor item. These pots feature beautifully intricate designs and are sometimes silver or gold plated.

Traditional Sougha Art

Weaving is a centuries-old tradition in Abu Dhabi, They would make clothes, tents, bags, and water containers woven with textiles, palm leaves, and even animal skin. Sougha is a social initiative to revive this colorful ancient art and ensure its survival. Sougha means "a traveler's gift" in Arabic. These pillow covers, table runners, bags, and bracelets are extremely beautiful and make wonderful gifts.

Popular Carpets

The carpets made in Abu Dhabi are so popular that they are exported to the rest of the world. This makes it one of the most sought-after things by tourists. In fact, there is a dedicated marketplace for it called Carpet Souk, where you can score carpets and rugs available in a host of designs, sizes, colors, and craftsmanship.