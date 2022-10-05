Lifestyle

Adventure freaks, bookmarks these 5 hiking trails in the US

Adventure freaks, bookmarks these 5 hiking trails in the US

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 05, 2022, 06:30 am 2 min read

Include these five hiking trails in the US on your bucket list.

Did you know that the United States of America is among the most popular hiking destinations? Well, as a matter of fact, there are over a whopping 21,000 hiking trails, mountain routes, biking-conducive passages, and backpacking walks in the country! Today, let's learn about five of the most popular hiking trails in the US that you must consider for your next international adventure.

Washington State Franklin Falls Trail

Franklin Falls Trail is an easy-peasy hike route that is perfect for beginners. It is 3.2 kilometers long with an elevation of 111 meters, taking less than an hour on average to complete it fully. The route is very popular for camping and running as well. On the way, you'll pass by a scenic waterfall, and encounter wildflowers and wildlife along the road.

Utah The Watchman Trail

The Watchman Trail in Utah is five kilometers long and ranks moderate on the difficulty level. It has an elevation of 194 meters and may take you about one to two hours to complete it fully. The trail is surrounded by desert greenery, so you will easily spot some hard shrubs, evergreen trees, and cacti. Avoid hiking during afternoons and carry water bottles along.

Wyoming Forks of Cascade Canyon

Cascade Canyon Trail stretches to 15.1 kilometers in length and is an out-and-back trail. This moderately challenging route has an elevation gain of 450 meters, taking you around five hours to conquer it. The hike from here to the Hidden Falls and further into the canyon is truly awe-inspiring. On the way, you will explore a lot of wildflowers and wildlife.

Washington Skyline/Muir Snowfield Trail

This snowy trail offers an overwhelming alpine climb to the towering Mount Rainier. It starts out pretty easy as you explore the idyllic vistas of the cobalt lakes. Even the ascent of 1426 meters to the Muir Snowfield isn't scary. However, the game changes with the tormenting weather and white-out conditions, with the route claiming the lives of many climbers over the years.

North Carolina Slickrock Creek Trail

This trail is over 21 kilometers long and happens to be a challenging one. It has a rainforest-like terrain that is replete with rhododendrons and moss-soaked streams. You will be required to cross over slippery streams, about 10 of them. So try not to slip and break your ankle. The slow ascent will relentlessly test your stamina and exhaust your lungs.