Lifestyle

5 books that all budding entrepreneurs should give a read

5 books that all budding entrepreneurs should give a read

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 05, 2022, 02:10 am 3 min read

Five books that teach you the art of entrepreneurship.

Do you know what's that one common thing in most entrepreneurs around the world? It's their habit of reading. Every entrepreneur is a life-long learner and books are their favorite source of knowledge. And if you're a budding honcho, you must spend some time reading and knowing the ways of the world. Here are five books that will help you in your journey.

Lessons 'The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People' by Stephen Covey

Written by Stephen Covey, this is a classic read about success and leadership. The author has shared various lessons and tips that are timeless and work in every situation. These tips helped him sell more than 25 million copies around the world. There are seven useful habits discussed in the book that pertain to influence, self-leadership, collaboration, and improvement.

Strategic 'To Sell Is Human' by Daniel Pink

Even if you aren't a sales personnel, every entrepreneur must learn and master the skills of selling. This book by Daniel Pink breaks down the stigmas about salesmanship and leaves you with a simple strategy for "moving others." It comprises scientific studies, anecdotes, and insights that offer you a fresh look at the art and science behind selling your product.

Blueprint 'The 4-Hour Workweek' by Tim Ferris

This book is a blueprint for how to successfully leave your nine-to-five job and establish your own business. The author introduces the rule of 80/20 and encourages you to stay effective instead of being efficient. He also adds that mobility and flexibility are two concepts that will get you a luxurious life. He offers tools to his readers to be successful entrepreneurs.

Creation 'Zero to One' by Peter Thiel

This classic book by Peter Thiel talks about the importance of "focusing on businesses that create something new." It is an attempt to encourage all budding and established entrepreneurs to take the world from zero to one by creating more value through their products and services. The author also shares some actionable tips, and dos and don'ts before creating your niche.

Psychology 'Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion' by Robert Cialdini

While other books on this list teach you sales, leadership, collaboration, and creation, this book focuses on another important element of successful entrepreneurship - persuasion. Written by Robert Cialdini, this book explains the psychology behind people saying 'yes' to something. It teaches you the art of influencing your audience through reciprocation, authority, liking, commitment, and consistency. Check out more such book recommendations.