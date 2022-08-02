World

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaches Taiwan amid China's warnings

Written by Priyali Dhingra Aug 02, 2022, 09:17 pm 3 min read

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly landed in Taiwan late on Tuesday evening as part of her Asia tour, amid repeated "warnings" against her visit from China. Her visit, not backed by the US government, has angered Beijing, which has warned that "America would pay the price" for undermining "China's sovereign security interests." Pelosi's move could trigger mayhem in the China-US diplomatic ties.

Context Why does this story matter?

While Taiwan remains self-ruled, China claims the island as its own and aims to reunite it with the mainland.

Notably, the US-Taiwan proximity has grown under the American administrations of Donald Trump (2017-2021) and Joe Biden (incumbent).

The US's commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with military support to defend itself is also viewed as an affront to China.

Visit A historic first in 25 years

Pelosi, the third highest-ranking official in the US government, has been a long-time critic of Beijing and has alleged human rights abuses in the nation. Her visit is a historic first in 25 years. The last time a US representative visited the self-governed island of Taiwan was in 1977. Her Taiwan pitstop will increase friction in the already-on-edge China-US relations.

Information No mention on official itinerary

Pelosi kicked off her Asia tour with a visit to Singapore and Malaysia and will also visit South Korea and Japan. While her official itinerary didn't mention Taiwan, the island nation's officials earlier told CNN that she is expected to stay overnight. Even a pro-government media house on Tuesday reported Pelosi's private plane will land at the Songshan Airport at 10:20 pm (local time).

China How has China responded?

China has already warned the US of unspecified countermeasures and said that its military would never sit idle. "The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China's sovereign security interests," the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated ahead of Pelosi's visit, per BBC. Additionally, Chinese premier Xi Jinping expressed discontent with the visit over a phone call with Biden last month.

Taiwan China prepares military advances

China has suspended imports of 35 Taiwanese products as a warning against the visit. On Tuesday, China also sent warplanes to the median line in Taiwan Strait dividing China's mainland and Taiwan. However, Taiwan is aware of ongoing military activities and "determined to defend itself," BBC reported earlier. Moreover, Taiwanese premier Su Tseng-chang has said that the island nation "warmly welcomes" any foreign guests.

Twitter Post China's state-run 'Global Times' warns of targeting Pelosi's plane

#Editorial: If Pelosi's plane is found flying toward our airspace, the PLA fighter jets could warn, follow, intercept, electronically interfere, force a landing, or drive it back. https://t.co/iNXwwKYIhw pic.twitter.com/wOTLNqbSru — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 29, 2022

USA Biden concerned about Pelosi's visit

Biden earlier said the US military feels Pelosi's Taiwan visit is "not a good idea right now." The White House sought measures to reduce rising tensions and suggested the trip doesn't change the US's official position on Taiwan. "No reason for Beijing to turn a potential visit consistent with long-standing US policy into some sort of crisis," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said.

Nancy Pelosi A long-standing critic of China

The US Congress top leader has been a long-standing critic of Beijing. Pelosi has often denounced the Chinese government's human rights record. The senior Democrat leader also visited Tiananmen Square to meet pro-democracy dissidents and commemorate those killed in the 1989 massacre. Last month, she said that it was "important for us to show support for Taiwan."