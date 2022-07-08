Lifestyle

Have you read these fantasy books yet?

Have you read these fantasy books yet?

Written by Lahari Basu Jul 08, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Travel to a world of the unknown as you immerse yourself into these books (Photo credit: amazon.com)

When it comes to contemporary fantasy books, we immediately think of Harry Potter, The Lord Of The Rings, and Narnia. However, there are so many other fantasy novels waiting to be read. While some of them are classics, you may have overlooked the others chasing the big names. Here's a list of five interesting fantasy reads that will transport you to a different world.

Persian work The Arabian Nights

Originally, One Thousand and One Nights, The Arabian Nights is a collection of Middle Eastern folk stories derived by various authors and translators across various parts of Asia and North Africa. Every night a vengeful king sleeps with a woman only to execute her the next morning. To end this, the vizier's daughter tells stories to the king every night to escape death.

Terry Pratchett The Colour of Magic

The Colour of Magic is a fantasy comedy novel written by Terry Pratchett, in 1983, and the first book of the Discworld series. It tells the story of a wizard, a tourist whose luggage moves on hundreds of little legs, and dragons who only exist if you believe in them, all traveling in a world supported on the back of a giant turtle!

Peter S. Beagle The Last Unicorn

Written by American author Peter S. Beagle, The Last Unicorn was published in 1968. Having sold over five million copies until its 2007 edition, it was translated into at least 20 languages. This is a moving story about a unicorn, who believes that she is the last of her kind in the world and undertakes a mission to discover what happened to the rest.

Neil Gaiman Stardust

Stardust was written by British writer Neil Gaiman in 1999. Tristran Thorn is ready to bring the star that fell from the sky to win Victoria's heart, but he must enter the unexplored lands on the other side of the wall surrounding their village to do so. He soon learns everything here is different. A movie based on the novel was released in 2007.

Lucy Holland Sistersong

Sistersong is a captivating tale of magic and myth, by Lucy Holland set in Medieval Britain, in the kingdom of Dumnonia. It tells the story of three royal siblings Riva, Keyne, and Sinne who find themselves in a web of treachery and heartbreak while fearing invasion by the Saxons. Their story will shape Britain's destiny. Check out more such book recommendations.