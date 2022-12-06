Lifestyle

5 healthy porridge recipes for breakfast

One of the most comforting dishes to have during winter, a warm bowl of porridge can instantly relax and energize you to face the day. Originating in Scotland, porridge is one of the most filling, wholesome, and healthy meals to have for breakfast. Usually made with oatmeal, you can add your variations to make it more interesting. Here are five healthy porridge recipes.

Cardamom and coconut semolina porridge

Add dry semolina to a coconut oil-greased pan and stir well until fragrant and golden brown. Add cardamom, ginger powder, palm sugar, ground almonds, and shredded coconut, and stir again. Gradually add some almond milk, then add the rest and cook for five-seven minutes until the semolina is soft and fluffy. Garnish with sliced almonds and serve hot.

Dark chocolate porridge

Add cocoa powder, oats, and almond milk to a saucepan, mix well and simmer for five minutes until the oats are cooked well. Remove the mixture from the heat, add maple syrup, and honey, and stir well. Add chia seeds and mix well. Garnish with dark chocolate shavings, almonds, pistachios, raisins, and fresh fruits like apples, pomegranates, and strawberries. Serve warm for breakfast.

Carrot cake porridge

Give a twist to your traditional and classic porridge recipe and try this new version made with carrots, cinnamon, nutmeg, and raisins. This porridge is wholesome and will energize you instantly. Put peeled and grated carrots, rolled oats, nutmeg, cinnamon, raisins, almond butter, and milk in a pan and cook for 10-15 minutes while stirring occasionally. Drizzle some honey and serve warm.

Banana and almond porridge

Soak oats in water for a few minutes. Soak chia seeds in water for 10 minutes in another bowl. Heat some milk in a pan. Add dates, chopped banana, cinnamon, and almonds, and mix well. Add saffron strands, and stir well for 30 seconds. Add oats and cook for one minute. Drizzle some honey, garnish with chia seeds and serve warm for breakfast.

Masala porridge

Add asafoetida and chopped green chilies in an oil-greased pan and saute. Add chopped onions, chopped carrots, peas, and capsicum, and saute for three-four minutes. Add salt, red chili powder, turmeric, garam masala, and coriander powder, mix well and cook for two minutes. Add oats and water and cook well while stirring occasionally. Garnish with some coriander leaves and serve warm.