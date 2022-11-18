Lifestyle

Apple Cider Day: 5 cocktails you can make today

Apple Cider Day: 5 cocktails you can make today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 18, 2022, 11:09 am 2 min read

These apple cider vinegar cocktails are easy and refreshing

Here's some 'in-cider' information for an 'apple-solutely' amazing day! November 18 marks Apple Cider Day in the US and it's the perfect occasion to soak yourself in its tangy taste and aroma. Made using fresh apples pressed into fresh juice and then fermented, this beverage is both sweet and spicy. To commemorate this day, check out these five apple cider cocktails.

Smoky Smoked apple cider margarita

Grab a glass and rim it with salted cinnamon sugar. In a jar, pour some silver tequila or smoky mezcal, whichever you like. Next up, pour some orange liquor, followed by a good amount of apple cider to give it a flavor. Now squeeze in some lemon juice and then sweeten up the concoction by adding maple syrup. Shake and pour into the glass.

Refreshing Bourbon apple cider cocktail

Add some ice cubes and apple cider vinegar to a cocktail shaker and shake well. To this, add some fresh lemon juice and bourbon. Shake well so that all the ingredients blend nicely. Once done, strain it into the glass and top it off with your favorite ginger ale. Your cocktail is ready! Garnish with a slice of apple, cinnamon sticks, and/or thyme sprig.

Easy Cinnamon vodka and apple cider cocktail

Begin by adding ice to a cocktail shaker. Pour in some cinnamon vodka and apple cider vinegar to it. Shake it well for 15 to 20 seconds or until crystallization begins. Once that's done, pour this concoction into a tall glass full of ice cubes. Finally, garnish your cocktail with an apple slice or a cinnamon stick to give it extra flavor and appeal.

Honeylicious Bee's knees apple cider cocktail

In a saucepan, add some apple cider vinegar, honey, and about 1/2 cup of water. Put it on medium-high heat and bring it to a boil. Stir consistently. Turn off the heat and add fresh thyme to it. Let it steep for about three minutes and then strain. Now transfer the concoction to a large pitcher. Add in some water, ice, lime juice, and vodka.

Minty Apple cider mojito

In a tall cocktail glass, pour some rum, fresh lime juice, and mint leaves. Using a spoon, stir it well so that all the ingredients blend in nicely. Once done, add in some ice cubes and then pour apple cider vinegar till the glass is full. Garnish with a cinnamon stick, apple slices, and a sprig of mint, and enjoy!