Lifestyle

5 reasons you should include chironji in your diet

5 reasons you should include chironji in your diet

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 03, 2022, 10:57 am 2 min read

From digestion to fertility, check out five health benefits of chironji

Chironji is a seed that's loved for its sweet and salty flavor. It is a popular ingredient commonly found in India and is often deemed a great substitute for almonds. Additionally, in Ayurveda, it is considered a remedy for a host of health conditions including cough, respiratory issues, headaches, mouth ulcers, etc. Here are five health benefits of chironji that you should know.

Good for the gut Aids in digestion

Chironji is famed for its exceptional digestive healing as it has anti-flatulent and astringent properties. It reduces gas, bloating, flatulence, and abdominal distension. In addition to this, chironji seed powder makes for an effective remedy against constipation, diarrhea, loose motions, ulcers, gastritis, and the formation of excessive acid in the stomach. Not just that, it fosters a better absorption of nutrients in the body.

Stay strong Boosts immunity

Chironji is a rich source of protein and fiber that strengthens your gut. Additionally, it features an array of nutrients including vitamins B1, B2, and C, iron, phosphorus, calcium, and niacin which keep your system active and thriving. The antioxidants in chironji fights microbes and shields your body against several infections. It is anti-viral, antifungal, and also an excellent remedy for the flu.

Look your best Enhances skin quality

Do you want to exhibit flawless, radiant skin? Well, chironji can help you do so. It shields the skin from oxidative radical damage that the harmful UVA and UVB rays cause. What's more? It also saves you from wrinkles, spots, fine lines, dark circles, pimples, acne, and zits. Its powdered seeds act as a great exfoliate to cleanse the skin.

Blood sugar levels Keeps diabetes at bay

Chironji is an incredible food item that boasts some strong anti-diabetic properties. The β-pancreatic cells, which are responsible for the production of insulin in the body, become active on the consumption of chironji seed powder or leaf extract. As a matter of fact, it reduces the breakdown of starch into glucose, pacifying blood sugar levels in your body.

Reproductive health Enhances libido and fertility

Chironji has been used for ages as an ingredient to boost libido and fertility in both men and women. It features aphrodisiac properties that keep stress and anxiety at bay and activates the production of testosterone. For men, it considerably increases stamina and virility. Additionally, it improves blood circulation in the genitals, improving reproductive hormones in both men and women.