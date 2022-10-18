Lifestyle

Here are the top 5 health benefits of carom seeds

Here are the top 5 health benefits of carom seeds

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 18, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

From indigestion to weight loss, there are so many things carom seeds help us manage

Carom seeds aren't just used as a flavoring food item in Indian households but are even famed for their nutritional value. Although these are referred to as seeds, they are actually the fruits of the ajwain herb. Often sold as whole seeds, they are also available in a powdered form. Let's check out the top five health benefits of carom seeds.

Good for gut May relieve acidity and indigestion

One of the most important health benefits and the reason our mothers use carom seeds in food is their ability to offer respite from acidity and indigestion. The active enzymes in carom seeds boost digestive functions and help release gastric juices. They keep your stomach strong and offer relief from many other digestive issues including excessive bloating, flatulence, and burping.

Bye bye flu May treat common cold

Ajwain helps in controlling and healing nasal blockage by discharging mucus, which makes it apt for consumption during common colds. In addition to this, consuming carom seeds can help you deal with respiratory ailments like bronchitis and asthma. Research has shown that carom seeds have cold-suppressing properties, even more than codeine which is generally prescribed to treat common colds and coughs.

Feel relief May ease arthritis pain

Carom seeds are blessed with two important properties that make them helpful in healing pains caused by arthritis. The first one is its antibiotic property which reduces redness and combats inflammation. On the other hand, its anesthetic properties soothe the pain and heal swelling. Apply a paste of the crushed seeds to your joints and then apply a hot compress on it.

Goodbye pains May heal ear or tooth ache

If you're down with a toothache or your ears just don't stop hurting, carom seeds may help you. To ease out earaches, people generally put two drops of ajwain oil for a quick respite. In addition to this, for instant relief from a toothache, you can gargle with lukewarm water that has the goodness of ajwain and salt in it.

Look fit May help in losing weight

If you are looking forward to losing weight naturally, you may want to consider adding carom seeds to your daily diet. Ajwain water can help you shed those extra kilos as it also boosts metabolism. Some people also add honey as a natural sweetener to enhance its flavor. A spoonful of raw carom seeds in the morning on an empty stomach is helpful too.