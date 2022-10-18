Lifestyle

Skincare tips for that perfect Diwali glow

Written by Sneha Das Oct 18, 2022, 12:20 pm 3 min read

These skincare tips will make you glow and shine this Diwali

With Diwali just a week away, who doesn't want to flaunt glowing, radiant, and plump skin during the festivities? You do not need to burn a hole in your pocket to perk up your skin for a healthy glow, just follow a simple skincare routine thoroughly and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Here are some tips to help you achieve that much-desired Diwali glow.

CTM Cleansing, toning and moisturizing is a must

Stress, pollution, and dirt can make your skin look tired and dull. Therefore, follow a proper cleansing, toning, and moisturizing routine every day to eliminate dirt and replenish your skin's moisture and nourishment needs. Use a hydrating cleanser to remove all impurities from the skin followed by a gentle toner to revitalize your skin. Finish with a nourishing moisturizer to complete the process.

Scrub and face pack Use a scrub and a face pack

Scrubbing can help eliminate dead skin cells and dirt on the skin and make it smoother. You can make your natural homemade scrub by mixing together ground coffee, yogurt, and honey. Use it twice weekly. Also, use a face pack once a week to rejuvenate your skin. Make a homemade face pack by mixing together yogurt, honey, besan, turmeric, and lemon juice.

Hydration Use a face serum

Enhance your skincare routine before Diwali by using a hydrating face serum every day. A face serum boosts the collagen in your skin, revitalizes your skin, brightens your complexion, and adds a natural glow to your skin. It also helps combat premature aging and reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Use a vitamin C-infused face serum for maximum benefits.

Facial sauna Try a facial sauna

You do not need to visit a salon to get an expensive facial sauna treatment. You can easily experience it at home through good old steaming. You can do it twice a week to cleanse and hydrate your skin and remove dirt and bacteria. Add some fragrant essential oil to boiling water. Wrap a towel around your head and take in the steam.

Glowing from the inside Exercise, drink enough water and eat healthy

Sweating through regular exercise can clear up your pores and eliminate all the pollutants from your body. Start exercising daily for 45-60 minutes to get that glow from the inside. Drink at least seven glasses of water daily to keep your skin hydrated and naturally replenished. Also, try eating a balanced diet before the festivities hit to protect your skin from dullness and damage.