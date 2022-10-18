Lifestyle

Chennai super boss gifts cars and bikes for Diwali

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 18, 2022, 12:02 pm

Dear bosses, are you reading this? Diwali is just around the corner and it looks like it is going to be a festival to remember for the employees at Challani Jewellery Mart. The reason? The owner, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, has gifted cars and bikes to the employees at his jewelry shop in Chennai, Tamil Nadu! Here's everything you should know about his grand gesture.

The grand gesture 20 two-wheelers and 10 cars were bought for the staff

Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi organized a grand ceremony for all the employees at Challani Jewellery Mart to commemorate the festivities. However, little did his staff members know what was in store for them. A whopping 20 bikes and scooters from Hero MotoCorp were bought and gifted, in addition to 10 Maruti Suzuki Swift hatchback cars! Reportedly, the company spent Rs 1.2 crores on this.

The kind of Diwali we all look forward to celebrating

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | A jewellery shop owner gifted cars and bikes to his staff as Diwali gifts



They have worked with me through all ups and downs. This is to encourage their work. We are giving cars to 10 people and bikes to 20: Jayanthi Lal, owner of the jewellery shop (16.10)

Attitude of gratitude "They have worked with me through all ups and downs"

Chayanthi shares that his employees are not just his staff but his second family and he wanted to treat them like one. He even adds that this gesture is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. Being grateful, he shares that his employees have worked with him through ups and downs in his business and helped him earn profits.

Takeaway for all bosses "Every owner should respect his staff by giving them gifts"

Chayanthi expressed that he is "happy wholeheartedly" after giving such grand gifts to his staff members and colleagues. He stressed the fact that it is important for owners to respect their employees and those working with them by giving them gifts. Some of his employees also got emotional upon witnessing the unbelievable surprise meted out to them.

Internet is a funny place Working professionals on Twitter share their opinions on this

As this piece of news broke on Twitter, netizens flooded the post with their honest opinions. @GurveenSingh_ tweeted, "IT companies be giving one dry fruit box", while @DevAgNO3 said, "500Rs. Amazon coupon to avoid delivery charges." "Is there any vacancy in that jewellery?" asked @VenugopalanAc on the social media platform. Many netizens expressed their admiration toward Chayanthi for his grand gesture.

FOMO alert Other companies which are making Diwali lavish for their employees

WeWork India employees have been given a 10-day Diwali break to "relax and rejuvenate." 70% of the staff at Tata Consultancy Services have been promised 100% variable pay, while the rest of the 30% will be paid based on their business unit performance. Owners of Shree Ram Krishna Exports in Gujarat have gifted solar panel rooftops to 850 families in their native village Dudhala.