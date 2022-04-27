India

Tamil Nadu temple chariot tragedy: 11 people electrocuted to death

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Apr 27, 2022, 10:26 am 2 min read

The incident happened at Kalimedu during a chariot procession in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.

Eleven people, including two children, were killed in an electrocution incident in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district early on Wednesday morning. The incident reportedly happened at Kalimedu when a temple palanquin or temple car of Appar temple came into contact with a high-transmission line during a chariot procession. Fifteen others were injured. Officials said the injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

Details How did the incident happen?

The temple car faced some obstacles while negotiating a turn "when it came into contact with the overhead line," the police said. The low tension cables were switched off and the temple car might have come in contact with the overhead high tension cable, Inspector General of Police (Central Zone-Tiruchirappalli) V Balakrishnan reportedly said. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Incident Power supply of high-transmission were not cut: Official

The power line along the procession route is normally shut to avoid any accidents, a senior police official told NDTV. However, this was not done for Wednesday's Appar temple procession as the palanquin was not tall enough, the official said. The palanquin was reportedly nine feet high. The decorative structures on the palanquin increased its height, the official added.

Impact Temple car completely damaged

Visuals showed the temple car was completely damaged after coming into contact with the live wire. The people standing atop the vehicle were thrown off in the impact, the police and eyewitnesses said. Emergency services such as fire tenders and district officials rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, The News Minute reported.

Information Tamil Nadu CM announces financial assistance to victims

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences to the families of those who died in the incident. He also announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh each to the families of the victims. He is expected to visit the accident site later on Wednesday.

Modi PM Modi expresses grief, announces Rs. 2 lakh compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief at the mishap in Thanjavur. "My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon," he tweeted. He further announced Rs. 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 for those injured.