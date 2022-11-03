Lifestyle

National Sandwich Day 2022: Try these vegan recipes today

National Sandwich Day 2022: Try these vegan recipes today

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 03, 2022, 06:50 am 2 min read

These vegan sandwich recipes are instant and flavorsome

Who called it a 'sandwich' and not happiness layered between two slices of bread? November 3 marks National Sandwich Day in the US, and today is the perfect occasion to gorge on this popular breakfast food. So to help you celebrate this day on a toothsome note, check out these vegan sandwich recipes as we began the month with World Vegan Day.

Grilled goodness Tofu mayonnaise sandwich

Drain out the excess water from tofu using a muslin cloth. Keep it aside for 30 minutes. Separately, mix some vegan mayo, turmeric powder, mustard, salt, pepper, and natural yeast. Crumble the tofu in it and add more mayo if needed for better consistency. Slice cucumber, onions, and tomatoes. Spread the mayo mixture on bread slices, place the veggies, grill it, and serve.

Flavorsome Beetroot and hummus sandwich

Using a food processor, blend some beetroot, chickpeas, pesto sauce, and oil together to make a thick and smooth hummus. Now grab the remaining chickpeas and fry them in oil. Set aside once crisp. Toss salad leaves with pesto sauce and add some vinegar to it. Assemble bread slices, smear them with the hummus and this mixture, and add the fried chickpeas.

Instant Avocado sandwich

Although optional, you can start by toasting your bread slices. While you are at it, slice cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce. Once the bread slices are toasted, use a fork to mash an avocado on one of them. Smear the other slice with vegan mayonnaise or any other favorite dressing of your choice. Add the sliced veggies, layer them, and savor your vegan sandwich.

Indian delight Vegan Bombay sandwich

Prepare potato mash by crushing boiled potatoes and adding in chopped parsley, minced onions, minced green chilies, salt, turmeric powder, chili powder, and oregano. Make chutney by blending mint leaves, cilantro, lemon juice, curd, salt, and pepper. Spread it on bread slices and layer it with the potato mash. Place slices of tomatoes, cucumber, beetroot, and onions on it. Pan-fry and sprinkle some sev.

Delicious Grilled zucchini sandwich

Pan-fry chopped onions, chopped zucchini, grated carrots, green chilis, garlic, and ginger. Saute for about two minutes. Add salt, turmeric powder, and black pepper to it. Mix all the ingredients well. Spread some vegan mayonnaise on two bread slices and layer them with this mixture. Assemble the sandwich, grill the pair, and serve hot. Optionally, you can garnish it with oregano and basil.