New to calisthenics workout? Here are 5 exercises for beginners

Nov 03, 2022

You should do to begin with these 5 calisthenics workout

Let this workout 'work out' for you! Calisthenics is a set of exercises that only depends on the person's aggregate body weight. These exercises are performed with variations in intensity, and in some cases, equipment like rings and wands are used. Additionally, this workout fosters flexibility, endurance, strength, and coordination. So if you're planning to get started with it, begin with these five exercises.

Upper body essential Do pull-ups 10 times

Indulging in pull-ups can strengthen your upper body. To do this exercise form, stand under the pull-up bar. Reach a little higher, wrap your fingers on the bar, and grab it firmly. Ensure that your hands are just a little more than shoulder-width apart. Lift yourself up using your shoulder muscles and bring your head up above the bar. Easy, right?

'Dip' in the workout Indulge in dips 20 times

Dips can help you tone your arms, shoulder, chest, and triceps. Stand inside a dip bar and use the strength of your arms and shoulders to lift yourself up. Now move up and down by using your tricep muscles and placing your elbows back. If you don't have a dip bar, fret not, you can practice this on a bench.

For your lower body Perform 25 jump squats

Stand with your feet parallel but ensure they are directly under your shoulders. Place yourself into the squat position by lowering your hips back while bending your knees. Make sure you are keeping your chest upright, with your face, head, neck, and shoulders forward. Once you go down, jump upwards. Do this exercise 25 times, to begin with.

For belly and spine Get done with 50 crunches

Lay on your back and place your feet flat on the ground. Now, bend your knees at a 90-degree angle toward your body and cross your hands on your chest. Keep the position tight and sit up until your chest touch your bended legs. Make sure you inhale as you sit up and exhale as you lie down.

Don't 'skip' this one Jump rope for 30 seconds

Grab your jumping rope with its handles. Hold them tight and make sure there's equal distance between both of your arms stretching out. Now rotate the rope with your wrists, keeping your shoulders and elbows stiff and straight. As the rope reaches toward your feet, jump one to two inches in the air. As you jump, you can slightly bend your knees.