5 healthy seeds that promote weight loss

Being the powerhouse of nutrients, seeds are super healthy and low in calories which make them a perfect food to incorporate into your diet. High in protein, fiber, and unsaturated fatty acids, seeds help boost your metabolism, support a healthy heart and manage diabetes and prostate. Here are five healthy seeds that will promote weight loss and take care of your overall health.

Low in calories Flax seeds

Packed with fiber and protein, flax seeds are low in calories and are a good source of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids. Flaxseeds help regulate your insulin levels, promote healthy digestion and balance the hormones in your body. These seeds also increase thermogenesis in the body, a process that helps in burning fat. You can consume flax seeds with curd to promote weight loss.

Essential nutrients Pumpkin seeds

High in essential nutrients like copper, protein, magnesium, and zinc, pumpkin seeds help boost a healthy metabolism and promote weight loss. These seeds help bulk up and build muscles. High in fiber, they satiate your hunger and prevent binge eating, thereby promoting weight loss. They also prevent bloating and constipation and improve your digestive health. You can have them raw, dry-roasted, or soaked.

Micronutrients Chia seeds

Loaded with micronutrients and iron, dietary fiber, magnesium, iron, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids, chia seeds must be included in your weight loss diet. They boost your energy levels and help your body absorb water. The antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids increase your metabolism rate which promotes fat burn. Soak them in water overnight or for a few hours before consuming them.

Vegetarian protein Hemp seeds

An excellent source of vegetarian protein, hemp seeds contain a lot of essential proteins and healthy fats which make them ideal for a weight loss diet. The natural fiber in them aids digestion and improves metabolism. Containing all the essential amino acids, hemp seeds also build muscle mass. They also keep you full for a long time due to their high content of fiber.

Mild nutty flavor Sunflower seeds

Low in calories, sunflower seeds have a mild nutty flavor and are packed with polyunsaturated or good fats, protein and fiber. You can add them to salads, smoothies, or cereals to promote healthy weight loss. High in fiber, sunflower seeds also keep you full for longer and reduce your food intake, thereby helping in weight loss. They also help detox your body.