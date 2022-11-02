Lifestyle

5 classic saag recipes to try this winter

Written by Sneha Das Nov 02, 2022, 06:25 pm 2 min read

As the temperature drops, try out these simple recipes with ease at home

Winter season is all about enjoying healthy leafy greens that are fresh, crunchy, and rich in nutrients. Besides being loaded with fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals these leafy greens are quite delicious and add a wholesome touch to every recipe. Saag dishes are perfect to have with rotis during the winter. Here are five classic saag recipes suitable for sweater weather.

Winter staple dish Sarson ka saag

Pressure-cook mustard leaves, spinach, bathua saag, chopped green chilies, garlic, turmeric, and ginger, for six-seven minutes. Pour the greens along with the stock into a blender and blend well until smooth. Simmer the pureed green for 25-30 minutes. Fry some chopped onions, add the saag, stir and simmer for some time. Serve hot with chopped onions, green chilies, and a dollop of butter.

Creamy and delicious Palak ka saag

Blanch and puree spinach leaves until smooth. Saute cumin seeds in butter. Add chopped garlic and saute until golden. Add onions, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, chopped tomatoes, green chilies, coriander powder, chili powder, garam masala, and salt, and stir well. Add the pureed spinach and cook well. Add some cream, and give it a mix. Serve hot with more cream on top.

Bright color dish Laal saag

Saute chopped onions and fresh garlic cloves in an oil-greased skillet. Add green chilies and salt and stir well. Add chopped red spinach, mix well and cover with a lid for two-three minutes to let the spinach leaves wilt down. Remove the cover, stir well, and cook again for five-10 minutes while stirring occasionally. Serve your laal saag with steamed white rice and enjoy.

Mildly spiced Kashmiri saag

Cooked in mustard oil and spiced mildly, this Kashmiri saag recipe is a simple and healthy dish. This stir-fried dish is an important part of Kashmiri cuisine. Add mustard oil, Kashmiri whole chilies, brown cardamom, whole garlic, whole spinach, a little salt, and water into a pressure cooker and cook until one whistle. Serve your Kashmiri saag with some hot phulkas.

Sweet and spicy Pui ka saag

Also called Malabar spinach, pui saag is widely consumed in the eastern part of India. This recipe has a sweet and spicy taste and a mushy texture. Saute mustard seeds in oil and let them sputter. Add chopped pui leaves and vegetables like potato and pumpkin, red chili powder, salt, turmeric powder, and a little sugar, and stir well. Serve with rice.