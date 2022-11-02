Lifestyle

Here are 5 environment-friendly alternatives to plastic bags

Here are 5 environment-friendly alternatives to plastic bags

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 02, 2022, 06:02 pm 2 min read

Check out these five eco-friendly alternatives to plastic bags

Although plastic is lightweight, water-resistant, convenient, and cheap, it is among the most hazardous materials that degrade our environment in multiple ways. And even though it has been banned, most of us still use plastic bags when shopping or traveling. Put an end to the use of plastic bags with five eco-friendly alternatives to promote sustainability and save the planet.

Sturdy and cost-effective Canvas bags

Canvas bags are incredibly eco-friendly and a stronger alternative to plastic bags. They are made of cotton, sometimes with organic cotton, and even hemp in most cases. Available in a variety of shapes and sizes, canvas bags are durable, washable, and reusable. In fact, they are also affordable, lightweight, and sturdier than any plastic bag could ever be.

Biodegradable natural fiber Jute bags

Unlike plastic bags, jute bags do not emit toxic gases and fumes when set ablaze. They are available in a host of colors, designs, patterns, shapes, and sizes, which makes them very versatile and easy to use. Jute is a biodegradable natural fiber, and the bags made from it feature a smooth and silky texture and leave behind a minimal carbon footprint.

Sustainable and efficient Muslin bags

Muslin bags are reusable, cost-effective, sustainable, and efficient, which is exactly why they are any day better than plastic bags. They can easily adjust their shapes as per the products put in them. Additionally, these bags are suitable for carrying fruits, vegetables, and other heavy grocery items. What's more? Muslin bags can be washed and cleaned easily by just rinsing them in detergent.

Recyclable and trendy Denim bags

Reusable denim bags are very much in trend solely because one can easily make them at home using old or unused jeans. They are recyclable, eco-friendly, cost-effective, and washable. Not just that, these bags are reusable which decreases the need to use more material for single-use production. Besides that, denim bags are strong and can be used to carry bulky items.

Affordable and easy to make Paper bags

Another trendy alternative to plastic bags, paper bags are counted among the most used biodegradable items to carry stuff. They are quite apt to carry along when going grocery shopping. Of the many good qualities they feature, the fact that they are affordable, easily available, easily made, and boast eco-friendly properties make them the perfect alternatives to plastic carry bags.