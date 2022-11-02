Lifestyle

5 books about space and astronomy that astrophiles must read

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 02, 2022, 04:47 pm 3 min read

Indulge in the depths of the Universe with these five books

Tap into the realm of the cosmos, one page at a time. From wanting to explore the mysteries of space and spotting constellations to learning about UFOs and researching black holes, the curious minds of astrophiles mostly meander in the Universe all the time. If that resonates with you, it is time to satiate your astrophilia with these books about space and astronomy.

So starry 'The Secret World of Stargazing' by Adrian West

Written by Adrian West, this book is the perfect read for all stargazers, especially the ones who have recently developed an interest in stargazing. The author takes you through the basics of stargazing and shares important advice that makes it a fun and knowledgeable read. From moon phases and meteor showers to asteroids and comets, this book beautifully acquaints you with everything.

UFO and saucers 'They Are Already Here' by Sarah Scoles

Penned by Sarah Scoles, this book is about UFOs, saucers, and aliens. The book is a mix of journalism, sociology, and astronomy of sorts that introduces professionals and hobbyists from various walks of life coming together to decode the UFO community. It involves pieces by various investigators, rational people, and bigwigs who believe to have established communication with aliens.

Stars and planets 'The Human Cosmos' by Jo Merchant

From understanding time to studying astrology, humankind has been fascinated a lot by stars and planets. This book takes you from "the very first humans who looked at the stars and the answers they found in the sky" to its mind-blowing advances in the modern world. Additionally, the author also shares theories about circadian rhythms and the possibilities of extraterrestrial lives.

Secrets revealed 'I'm a book. I am a portal to the Universe'

Written by Stefanie Posavec and Miriam Quick, it is a rather thin book with only 112 pages. The book has the secrets of the Universe which are backed by research and data. From sharing how tiny is our DNA and how loud is the sun to how many stars have been born and exploded this very second, this book answers them all.

Explore the Universe 'Spacefarers: How Humans Will Settle the Moon, Mars, and Beyond'

If you ever wondered what would happen if the world ends, this book is going to be a fun read for you! It is the perfect mix of science and technology to answer very common yet intriguing questions about space like if we will ever reach Mars, travel to other stars, and colonize the solar system. Check out more such book recommendations.