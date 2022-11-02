Lifestyle

Bookmark these stunning hiking trails in Assam

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 02, 2022, 04:19 pm 2 min read

Explore Assam's thrilling side with these five trails

Here's a place where beauty meets thrill. Assam has a stirring side to it which is replete with mountains, streams, forests, and bridges. While on the face of it they may look breathtakingly beautiful, they come across as some adrenaline-rushing spots for hiking and trekking. Here are five stunning hiking and trekking trails in Assam that are perfect for thrill seekers.

Easy-peasy Bageshwari Devi Temple

Bageshwari Devi Temple trail is among the most picture-perfect and easy trails in the state, is it especially suitable for beginners and children. It is only 2.7 kilometers long with an elevation of 56 meters above sea level. While passing through the Maliyata Reserved Forest, be prepared to be mesmerized by the lush greenery, and diverse flora and fauna.

Scenic Brahmaputra Bank Trail

Brahmaputra Bank Trail is another easy trail that is perfect for kids or beginners. It is only six kilometers long and has an elevation of 73 meters above sea level. You will pass through some semi-evergreen forests, canebrakes, and grasslands, all of which make the route more enchanting. In addition to this, the out-and-back trail is perfect for birdwatching.

600 species of flora Nameri National Park Trail

Nameri National Park Trail is flat, easy, and beautiful. It is roughly 8.3 kilometers long and can take you approximately four to five hours to cover it fully. The trail takes you to Nameri National Park, which is home to over 600 species of flora. It offers a natural habitat to Bengal tigers, leopards, bears, deer, ducks, hornbills, plovers, etc.

Beautiful Kohora-Mihimukh (Central Range) Loop

Kohora-Mihimukh (Central Range) Loop ranks moderate on the difficulty level. It is a 26.4-kilometer-long trail that can easily take you about seven to eight hours to conquer it. It is a beautiful route that takes you to Kaziranga National Park and on the way, you can easily spot different species of birds, animals, and flowers. It is also great for an off-roading experience.

Largest of its kind Majuli Island Trek

Majuli Island Trek is considered one of the most challenging trails in Assam. It is about 35.7 kilometers long and can take you about nine to 13 hours to cover it fully. Situated at an altitude of 843 meters above the ground, it is the largest river island hike in India. When taking this trail, make sure you carry enough water and food.