5 health benefits of taro root

Taro root is great for your gut and heart health

Originally cultivated in Asia, taro root is a starchy root vegetable that has brown outer skin and white flesh with purple specks throughout. It has a mildly sweet flavor and its texture is similar to a potato. High in fiber and other essential nutrients, taro root is great for your gut and heart health. Here are five amazing health benefits of taro root.

Blood sugar Helps control blood sugar

The two types of carbohydrates in taro root, fiber, and resistant starch are highly beneficial for your blood sugar management. This healthy vegetable helps slow down the digestion and absorption of other carbs which prevents large spikes in blood sugar after meals. The resistant starch in it cannot be digested by humans which prevents the increase in your blood sugar levels.

Weight loss Promotes weight loss

Rich in fiber, taro root slows stomach emptying, keeps you full for longer, and keeps hunger pangs at bay, thereby promoting healthy weight loss. 132 grams of taro root contains 6.7 grams of fiber. The resistant starch in it also helps in weight loss. According to a study by the University of Surrey, consuming resistance starch helped reduce food intake, thereby stimulating weight loss.

Digestive health Improves digestion

The high content of fiber in taro root helps improve the digestive processes in your body. It also eliminates wastes and improves symptoms of acid reflux, stomach ulcers, diverticulitis, hemorrhoids, and constipation. The fiber in it adds bulk to the stool and aids in peristalsis which is a mechanism by which food is moved through your small and large intestines.

Heart health Improves heart health

High in potassium and fiber, taro root helps control your blood pressure by breaking down excess salt. This relaxes your heart muscles and reduces the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The vitamin E in it also prevents heart ailments. The resistant starch in it lowers cholesterol levels in your body. The antioxidants in it help combat free radical damage and protect against several diseases.

Skin and hair health Great for skin and hair

Packed with essential nutrients, taro root promotes healthier and fresher skin and reduces the appearance of dark spots, wrinkles, and blemishes. The vitamins A and E in it improve the health of your skin cells and makes your skin glow. The folate and iron in it strengthen your hair follicles and adds volume to your mane by encouraging new hair sprouts.