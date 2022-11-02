Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan! Here are his fitness secrets

Happy birthday, Shah Rukh Khan! Here are his fitness secrets

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 02, 2022, 10:57 am 3 min read

Let's bow to King Khan as he turns a year younger today

King Khan turns 57 today! Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, isn't just a household name in India but has an insane global fan-following. From his stellar performances to his swoon-worthy looks, the actor is only aging backward! As he turns a year older (or should we say a year younger?), here are his fitness secrets that truly make us his Fan.

A mix of workouts The 'Dilwale' actor does a combination of exercises

SRK's workout regimen features a combination of exercises including rehab workouts, cycling, and cardio. It is known that his personal fitness trainer, Prashant Sawant, focuses on one body part at a time and covers every inch by the end of the week. Additionally, the legendary actor himself is very dedicated as he doesn't miss out on his fitness training.

Dedication Khan works out minimum 5 days a week

Sawant reveals that Khan's workout plan consists of at most 45 minutes of "extremely vigorous" sessions. Since he is among the busiest actors in the world, he usually finds time to indulge in fitness during the late evenings. The celebrity fitness trainer also shares that Khan is a solid sportsman and can do everything when it comes to his fitness.

The 'fitspiration' we all need The superstar performs better than 20-year-olds, says Sawant

Sawant also shares that the Raees actor showcases a spectacular spirit, something that youngsters could learn from him. He said that even if it is 2 am, the Bollywood heartthrob gives his 300% in each workout session. The fitness trainer also says that Khan outperforms 20-year-olds and his intensity keeps getting better! He does a range of cardio and strength training exercises.

Eight-pack abs SRK's drastic transformation for his upcoming and most-anticipated film 'Pathaan'

Fans have been swooning over Khan's eight-pack abs tease for his upcoming film Pathaan. Sawant, who has been the actor's fitness trainer for almost 25 years, reveals that the latter indulged in a lot of heavy lifting for the role. He also adds that it took two years of incessant and intense strength training to get the star a toned physique for the film.

Diet plan 'Zero' sugar and more focus on proteins

Khan's diet plan includes a lot of protein-rich foods like egg whites, legumes, non-fat milk, skinless chicken, and lean cuts of meat. He also consumes protein drinks after he finishes his workout. Additionally, he avoids sugar and refined grains including white flour, rice, and bread products. Veggies and fresh fruits are his go-to, and he also drinks two-three liters of water daily.