5 homemade drinks for sore and scratchy throat

These homemade drinks will give relief from sore throat in no time

Winter is around the corner and it brings with it a lot of health issues like colds and coughs and sore throats. A sore and scratchy throat causes constant irritation and makes it difficult to swallow. Instead of waiting it out and then getting doctor-prescribed medications, try some home remedies to get relief from the condition. Here are five homemade drinks for sore throat.

Antibacterial properties Ginger tea

Packed with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, ginger tea helps soothe a sore throat and reduce congestion. According to a 2013 study, hot water extract of fresh ginger protects you from a respiratory syncytial virus that commonly affects young children. Add grated ginger to boiling water and let it simmer. Strain the tea, add little honey for flavor and serve hot.

Medicinal benefits Turmeric milk

Loaded with several medicinal benefits, turmeric milk cures infection in the throat and gives relief from soreness and scratchiness in the throat. Its natural antiseptic properties also help in treating a persistent cold and ensure faster recovery from a cough. Add turmeric powder and black pepper to milk and boil for some time. Strain the milk, add honey, and sip on it.

Soothing drink Warm water with lemon and honey

Hot water is soothing for the throat and gives relief from cough, sore throat, and runny nose. Hot water with lemon and honey is also loaded with vitamin C which helps boost your immune system and keep infections at bay. According to a 2017 study, honey speeds up the recovery of sore throat due to its anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Promotes relaxation Chamomile tea

Made from dried Matricaria flowers, chamomile tea can reduce inflammation in the throat, give relief from anxiety, and help you sleep well. Packed with anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties, it also helps boost your immune system and help you recover faster. Naturally caffeine-free, chamomile promotes relaxation in the brain. Drink this healthy tea at least twice daily to get relief from sore and scratchy throat.

Anti-inflammatory compounds Peppermint tea

Loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds, peppermint tea is highly effective for soothing sore throat. Peppermint contains spearmint that gives relief from swelling and inflammation in the throat. Inhaling the steam from peppermint tea can also treat nasal congestion and help you breathe better. It also replenishes your body. Add two-three fresh peppermint leaves to boiling water and then strain the leaves. Serve hot.