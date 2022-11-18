Lifestyle

Here's what today's men prefer as footwear

Here's what today's men prefer as footwear

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 18, 2022, 10:50 am 3 min read

Men are now more experimental with what they wear

Let's 'shoe' some love for our happy feet! Gone are those days when fashion was limited to women and used to be a matter of luxury. Today, men are becoming more experimental with their choice of clothing and footwear. To understand the trend and the kinds of footwear preferred these days, we interviewed Mr. Harshwardhan Patwardhan, the founder of Chappers, a new-age footwear brand.

Trend How has men's fashion evolved over the past few years?

"Men have become experimental these days when it comes to footwear. They've started wearing colors like green, pink and yellow even to the office," says Patwardhan. Upon asking why he explained, "This is because of the rise in work-from-home culture. Men don't want multiple formal shoes in their wardrobe. Instead, they want casual loafers, sneakers, etc. Indian footwear is also making a comeback."

Comparison What's in and what's out?

"Earlier men's fashion was work-focused. Now, with young startups and WFH (work-from-home) taking charge, men have realized that they don't need to be dressed in formals all the time," states Patwardhan. "Their footwear choices have also changed a lot. The browns and blacks have taken a back seat and the reds, blues, and greens have taken the center stage," he adds.

Answering this, Patwardhan says, "Definitely. Earlier it was just about finding a comfortable and affordable shoe. It's not about either anymore." "Men want something that looks good and is comfortable. They've started spending more on their footwear. Custom shoes are in demand because men have realized that dressing well all the time is not a luxury anymore, rather it's a necessity," he shares.

With different events in mind, there are multiple footwear options that will have you spoilt for choice. However, owning one pair of shoes that looks voguish on all occasions makes life simpler. Patwardhan says, "I think a nice slip-on with a gold horse-bit buckle can go on a casual or formal attire equally well. Belgian loafers and moccasins are all-day wear and look chic."

Patwardhan mentions quite a few footwear options that h believes every man should own. Red loafers, neon green sneakers, a good-looking pair of sports shoes, and brown rugged ankle boots are some of his favorite picks. Additionally, the entrepreneur adds a pair of tan formal monk straps, black patent leather lace-ups, black kolhapuris, espadrilles, and some funky sliders to this list.