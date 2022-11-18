Lifestyle

Meet the world's 5 most famous pets

Written by Sneha Das Nov 18, 2022, 09:58 am 3 min read

These famous pets from around the world are no less than celebrities

Like many of us, several famous personalities around the world also have furry companions who bring happiness and warmth to their lives. These pets are in the public eye just like their parents and are no less than stars. While some pets have also gained popularity through their intelligence or goofiness, and their parents' incredible video editing skills. Here are five world-famous pets.

Bernese mountain dog Irish President's furry Bernese mountain dog Misneach

The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins is always spotted with his furry Bernese mountain dog Misneach. The dog accompanies him to public events and always manages to steal the show during his meetings and addresses. He adopted this dog after Sioda, from his former pair of Bernese dogs passed. According to Higgins, these dogs are not only ice-breakers but also sources of wisdom.

Chief mouser Larry, the resident cat in the British government

Larry is a British domestic cat who is serving as the chief mouser to the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom at 10 Downing Street since 2011. Born in 2007, he is a white and brown tabby who has outlasted four prime ministers. He was first adopted by former PM David Cameron. There is also an unofficial Twitter account dedicated to him.

High-profile dogs Lady Gaga's French bulldogs

Popular American singer, songwriter, and actor Lady Gaga's French bulldogs Koji, Miss Asia, and Gustavo are almost as famous as her and can be often spotted on magazine covers and red carpets. These high-profile pets even have their own fan-made web pages. Her dog Miss Asia has around 218K followers on Instagram and has also modeled for luxury brands like Coach.

Celebrity dog Doug the Pug

Living in Tennessee, US, Doug the Pug has gained the status of a "celebrity dog" and has 3.7 million followers on Instagram. His Instagram bio says he has won the People's Choice Award twice. Born in 2012, this cute pug has met celebrities like Cole Sprouse, Michael Strahan, Zedd, and many more. In 2018, Forbes named him the second-most influential animal on the internet.

Actor cat OwlKitty

Also called Lizzy, OwlKitty is a five-year-old cat from the US. She has appeared in (parodies of) films like Titanic, Jurassic Park, and Game of Thrones impressing audiences with her great acting skills and her pet dad's video editing skills. The pear-shaped, round-faced, and big-eyed kitty has one million followers on Instagram. She was adopted by Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boon.

