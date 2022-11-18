Lifestyle

Happy birthday Aparshakti Khurana! Revealing the actor's fitness secrets

The actor enjoys home-cooked food and is a hardcore non-vegetarian

The junior Khurana turns 35 today! Starting his acting career in 2016 with Dangal and then successfully paving his way in Bollywood with Stree (2018) and Dhokha: Round D Corner (2022), Aparshakti Khurana is known for his stellar performance and fit looks. And as he turns a year older (and a whole lot more handsome), here are the secrets to his unmatched fitness.

Fitness Khurana keeps his workout as natural as possible

Khurana, during an interview, once shared that everyone needs to stay fit in today's age and he's no different. He tries to keep his fitness regimen as natural as possible by running in the open and playing cricket or football. The actor also enjoys indoor games like squash, table tennis, and badminton. The gym is the last resort for him.

Workout He hits the gym when he doesn't indulge in sports

The actor, even when going through a busy shooting schedule, doesn't miss out on staying fit. When he's unable to pick a sport or his role demands a special look, he hits the gym three-four times a week. The Bollywood heartthrob mainly indulges in bodyweight training and cardio exercises as he loves to maintain an athletic body.

Food The 'Helmet' actor doesn't prefer following any diet plans

In an interview, Khurana revealed that fitness is all about a happy body and a happy soul. He believes that one should eat when and what they like, however, they should be mindful of their calorie intake. He eats his favorite food and doesn't follow any strict diet, but keeps a thorough check on his daily calorie consumption to stay fit.

Routine His morning ritual starts with water

Any guesses as to what could be the actor's morning go-to glass of goodness? Well, in an interview, Khurana revealed that for years he has been consuming a liter of water first thing in the morning. He pairs it with some aloe vera juice and apple cider vinegar to attain that extra dose of nourishment and some much-needed flavor.

Meals The 2017 Star Screen's most promising newcomer prefers home-cooked food

Khurana starts his breakfast at 11 am and eats two bread slices with an omelet made with three egg whites. For his lunch at 2 pm, he enjoys a portion of brown rice either with prawns or fish. For dinner, he usually has two bran chapatis with a portion of chicken and salad. The actor strictly indulges in home-cooked food and avoids eating outside.