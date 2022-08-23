Lifestyle

Happy birthday, Vaani Kapoor! Here are her fitness secrets

Written by Sneha Das Aug 23, 2022, 10:40 am 2 min read

Vaani Kapoor has one of the stellar physiques in Bollywood.

Bollywood diva Vaani Kapoor has always been blowing our minds away with her great fashion sense and chiseled physique. The actor has come a long way since her debut Shuddh Desi Romance in 2013. Her last release was Shamshera which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. Since today is her birthday, we are revealing her diet and fitness secrets. Check them out!

Circuit training The 'Befikre' actor often engages in circuit training workout

Circuit training is one of the most important exercises in Kapoor's workout routine. A video of her performing this workout was shared by her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala on Instagram. Karachiwala mentioned in the caption that during a circuit training workout, one should do 15-20 reps of each exercise and repeat for at least two-three rounds. This workout includes strength training, bodyweight exercises, and cardio.

Exercises Kapoor practices aerial Pilates for one hour daily

The actor goes for an hour-long aerial Pilates session daily to improve sleep quality, posture, blood circulation, and tone her lower body. She usually focuses on dynamic and core strengthening movements and often practices difficult poses like cobra and downward dog. Resistance training is also an important part of her routine, which includes exercises with medicine balls, weight machines, resistance tubes, and bands.

Transformation Kapoor's stunning transformation for 'War'

In fact, the 33-year-old actor underwent a stunning transformation for her 2019-release War. She went through a grueling workout regimen to sport a bikini in the film. The actor completed 10 weeks of intense training under Karachiwala and indulged in Pilates, Wunda Chair, leg presses, walking lunges, and trapeze training to flaunt a great body.

Diet The 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' star's diet plan

Kapoor drinks plenty of water throughout the day along with coconut water, detox water, and fruit juices. She avoids meat and follows a balanced diet consisting of protein-rich foods and antioxidant veggies. She also has light salads and smoothie bowls made of yogurt, muesli, chia seeds, and fruits. When she craves something sweet, Kapoor prefers having water chestnuts.