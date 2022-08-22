Lifestyle

5 books to read during pregnancy

Written by Sneha Das Aug 22, 2022, 07:10 pm 2 min read

These books will keep you calm during your pregnancy period.

The first pregnancy experience is always full of ups and downs. During this time, pregnant women go through a lot of fear and anxiety concerning childbirth and their ability to take good care of the newborn. However, certain books about pregnancy can help one calm down and make it a rather pleasant journey. Here are five books to read during pregnancy.

Celebration of life 'HypnoBirthing' by Marie Mongan

Published in 2016, HypnoBirthing has been written by Marie Mongan and is a must-read book for every pregnant woman. This novel celebrates life in general and motivates you to embrace a natural delivery to connect better with your unborn child. It prepares you for childbirth emotionally, physically, and spiritually. Additionally, it teaches you how to stay calm and collected during your pregnancy period.

Funny 'The Seven Day Switch' by Kelly Harms

This novel teaches you to be happy with life, no matter how different it is from that of your neighbor's. The story revolves around two mothers Celeste and Wendy who are completely different from each other. Celeste is a housemaker while Wendy is a working mom. Following a neighborhood potluck, they wake up in each other's bodies, unfolding their complicated lives.

Autobiographical series 'Mom & Me & Mom' by Maya Angelou

This uplifting book about black motherhood is an autobiographical series by Maya Angelou. The novel explores Angelou's troubled relationship with her mother Vivian Baxter. It's about the healing and love that evolves between the two over the course of time. Angelou was three when her mother abandoned her and the story shows how she rebuilds her life and gains success.

Wonder of childbirth 'Eleven Hours' by Pamela Erens

Written by Pamela Erens, this book tells us about the wonder and brutality of childbirth. Two soon-to-be mothers with dark pasts are in difficult labor. Lore gets admitted to the hospital alone and meets Frankline, a pregnant nurse in a maternity ward who has her own past traumas. Lore's past and present collide as she labors to give birth to her newborn child.

Motherhood 'Maid' by Stephanie Land

This heart-warming novel will make you realize that mothers can do anything for their children. It also highlights the social stigma surrounding poverty. Land's memoir revolves around her struggle of providing a better life for her daughter. She takes up the job of a house cleaner and dreams of something big in spite of her low income. Check out more such book recommendations.