Planning to break up? Do it with dignity

If you are ending the relationship and have to break somebody’s heart, at least spare each other’s dignity

Once you shared a deep bond with your partner, probably committed to the same dreams and hopes for the future, but now things have changed. Some people change, some refuse to change, or feelings just fade, whatever the reason, separations are always painful. If you want to initiate a break-up without hurting your person, here's how you can end the relationship with dignity.

Not the time for drama Take complete responsibility

When you are the one who's initiating the breakup, take full responsibility. Never play the blame game. Now is not the time to put the blame on the other person. What has happened has happened, so let it go. It is not the time for drama. Taking full responsibility for ending the relationship reasserts that you respect the bond between you two.

Sincere gesture Do it in person, not online or over the phone

Breaking up face-to-face demonstrates sincerity. It allows both parties to embrace each other's vulnerability with candor while implying that you dignify your past relationship with them. Unless you are in a long-distance relationship, it's always advisable to end it face-to-face. Breaking up online or over the phone displays a lack of courage and honesty. It can be insulting to your partner and your self-respect.

Humility is the key Expect the drama, but handle with care

Delivering the bad news is never easy, and what may follow up is drama. Have enough humility to handle it with care. You might be barged with hundreds of "ifs" and "buts," however, don't get caught up in the emotional drama. Come prepared but don't be too eager to reply. Listen carefully to what the other person has to say, then respond (not reply).

Memories Recall the good stuffs

Ending the relationship doesn't mean you bring out all the ugly experiences. If you two loved each other deeply and shared a heartfelt bond, there definitely would be good memories of long drives, movie dates, in-jokes, etc. It helps to ease the tension. Complement them and acknowledge the lessons you've learned from them, but do not sound patronizing while you are at it.

Full stop Don't stay friends, end it completely

If you have to end it, end it, leave no space for "ifs" or "buts." Never get involved in the quagmire of future reconciliation. Don't encourage options to continue to stay friends or be ex-with-benefits. Make up your mind and put a clean and bold stop to your relationship. Any form of future reconciliation will hinder both of you from moving on with grace.