5 relationship lessons Depp-Heard trial left us with

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 02, 2022

For the past few months, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation case has been ruling the social media and news platforms baring all their marital problems to the world. While this trial has come to an end, it has left all of us wondering why and how relationships turn sour. Here are a few relationship lessons we all can do with.

Know your relationship Identify healthy love from addictive love

Love involves qualities like respect, trust, and commitment, that keep a relationship strong even on days when passion is not at its highest. On the other hand, addictive love creates some compulsions in the relationship which can play out in unhealthy ways. Some partners sometimes show unpredictable behavior to keep you hooked, because their inconsistent display of love keeps you always wanting more.

Not to be ignored Watch the red flags from the beginning

Relationships may seem to begin on a fair note but transcend into toxic ones with time for various reasons. When we like somebody we often tend to ignore their "bad habits." One partner may become tolerant of the other's abuse or manipulative nature. It is best to notice the red flags early on and address them instead of trying to put up with them.

Major red flag Physical abuse is never 'OK'

Remember the whole plot of the film Thappad? It's not about how less often one is abusive, it is the fact that they are abusive, physically or emotionally. Even if they apologize, being a victim of their abuse you must not forget it is wrong. Urge your partner to take up anger management classes in case you wish to maintain the relationship with them.

The blame-game Gaslighting is harmful

Gaslighting is a rather common type of emotional abuse in romantic relationships. If you believe you're the victim of gaslighting you do not have to stay in an unhealthy relationship. Making your partner question their reality just so you win all the time screams gaslighting and manipulative behavior. Putting the blame on an innocent individual isn't what a healthy relationship looks like.

Ending a relationship Own your decision

Sticking around in a toxic relationship only causes more pain. Take a call based on what is best for you. Ignore what others are saying. Getting some distance from your partner will enable you to make the right decision. If and when you decide to end a relationship, own it completely. Create a good support system with family and friends for some positivity.