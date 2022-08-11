World

Yet another heatwave, water crisis leaves UK high and dry

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Aug 11, 2022, 11:47 am 2 min read

The United Kingdom issued an amber weather warning following the Weather Department's prediction of extreme heatwave conditions in the country. Another heat wave has descended on the United Kingdom, with temperatures projected to hit 35 degrees Celsius by Friday and Saturday. Notably, after red, an amber weather warning is the second most severe which prompted authorities to impose hosepipe bans in some areas.

Context Why does this story matter?

The prolonged heatwave is a global phenomenon these days.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) had also issued a strong warning over the rising global temperature

And if the global temperature goes beyond the threshold of 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels—set by the Paris Agreement aimed at combating climate change—the world may witness unimaginable natural disasters.

Details Unprecedented heathwave and dryness

According to weather officials, the current heat wave is milder than the one witnessed in July. Last month, temperatures hovered around 40 degrees Celsius, they said. However, a protracted English summer with high heat and dryness is unprecedented and causes people hardship. "I've never seen a summer like this before," said Ryan, a Whales resident.

Impact Parks, green spaces worst affected

Parks and green spaces have suffered the most as water sources have depleted, India Today reported. The lush areas have become brown, dry, and parched, creating a breeding ground for fire. However, initiatives such as the government's hosepipe ban, which was imposed to reduce water use, can sometimes be counterproductive since they create fires which is why the emergency services are ready to respond.

Reaction Visitors disappointed in London

People, particularly visitors from other countries who came to escape the heat, were greatly disappointed. "I chose London because it's usually chilly and milder than where I am from. So I usually use this [trip] to escape the heat wave, but not this time," said Guillaume, a French tourist. In London parks, only lawn chairs under tree shade see any visitors.

Information Weather services issue warning of no meaningful rain

Meanwhile, the weather department issued a warning that there will be "very little meaningful rain" in the near future. Temperatures will climb in the following week, according to the forecast.