5 types of bags every woman must own

Written by Sneha Das Jun 24, 2022, 05:09 pm 2 min read

These bags are evergreen and go with almost every outfit.

Bags are not just useful, but also an important fashion accessory that completes any outfit. You need one to carry your belongings like phone, wallet, keys, etc. There are different bags available in the market that suit different styles and occasions like tote bags, sling bags, clutches, and shoulder bags. Here are five types of bags that every woman must have in their collection.

#1 Tote bags

One of the most popular bags available in the market, tote bags are large, usually unfastened bags where you can carry your world and still not complain. Usually made of fabric or textured leather, these bags are comfortable to carry and perfect for daily use or when you go out shopping. They are also a great reusable alternative to plastic bags.

#2 Shoulder bags

The classic shoulder bag was a huge rage during the 1990s and is still popular among the modern generation as they are stylish and add an extra oomph to your outfit. They are medium to large in size and can be carried on the shoulder or arm. These bags are perfect for the office. A neutral-colored shoulder bag is a safe and reliable choice.

#3 Sling bags

A must-have for every woman, a classic sling bag is easy and comfortable to carry around as it keeps your hands free. They are small and compact bags that you can wear across your chest or just carry on one shoulder. These bags also have adjustable straps. Perfect for everyday use, sling bags are quaint and trendy and go with almost every outfit.

#4 Backpack

Another staple in your wardrobe, backpacks are extremely easy and convenient to carry while traveling and are edgy, sophisticated, and chic at the same time. You can carry your laptop, light clothes, and books in them. There are some extremely stylish backpacks available as well. Backpacks can also be carried as shoulder bags. Buy a lightweight, flexible and waterproof backpack for added comfort.

#5 Fanny packs

Popular during the late 1980s and early 1990s, fanny packs or belt bags have made a comeback and trending these days. They are usually worn around the waist which offers hand-free convenience. Instead of carrying a purse, you can wear a fanny pack during walking, biking, or even clubbing. They are practical and look cool and stylish.