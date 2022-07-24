Lifestyle

5 best shopping apps in India

Written by Sneha Das Jul 24, 2022, 02:15 am 2 min read

These online shopping apps are a must-have in your mobile if you are into retail therapy.

We all love shopping, don't we? Retail therapy is actually a stress reliever and makes us feel happier. With the advent of shopping apps, shopping has become much easier as you can browse a wide variety of products from the comfort of your home and place your order. Online shopping also saves time and transportation costs. Here are India's top five shopping apps.

Application 1 Amazon

Launched in 1994 by Jeff Bezos in Bellevue, Washington, Amazon was initially started as a book-selling website. Later, it developed into an American multinational company and expanded its categories. From fashion and home appliances to electronics, books, and grocery items, you can find everything on Amazon. You can also recharge, send money, or pay bills through the app, which makes it even more convenient.

Application 2 Flipkart

One of the most popular Indian shopping apps, Flipkart was co-founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007. The app has a voice assistant to help you shop. You will find over 80 crore products on the website from various categories, including electronics, fashion, mobile phones, furniture, consumer durables, etc. The app also has a "pay later" option.

Application 3 Myntra

One of the largest online shopping apps for fashion and lifestyle products, Myntra was launched in 2007 and was later acquired by Flipkart in 2014. You will find different varieties of footwear, jewelry, clothing, bags, and watches from well-known brands. It offers timely and hassle-free delivery across the country. The app also offers style notes from fashion editors and stylists.

Application 4 Nykaa

Founded in 2012 by Falguni Nayar, Nykaa specializes in selling a wide variety of makeup, skincare, personal care, and haircare products for both men and women. The app features over one lakh products from over 850 brands. In 2020, it became the first unicorn company in India headed by a woman. The app offers beauty advice, celebrity look tutorials, and a virtual makeover tool.

Application 5 Meesho

Started in 2015 by Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnval, Meesho is becoming quite popular among Indian shoppers recently due to its low-priced products from different categories and its reselling option. It allows entrepreneurs to get started with their own businesses and sell and resell various products to earn money. Resellers can also earn a profit commission by ordering products on behalf of the customers.