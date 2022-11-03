Lifestyle

World Vegan Month: 5 plant-based protein foods

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 03, 2022, 03:32 pm 2 min read

Add these 5 sources of proteins to your vegan diet

A vegan lifestyle eliminates all dairy products besides opting out of non-vegetarian foods like fish, eggs, and meat. However, all the aforementioned are rich sources of proteins, the building blocks of life, which vegan practitioners let go of. As we are celebrating World Vegan Month, here's a sneak peek into how you can introduce protein-rich sources in your diet if you adopt veganism.

Made using soy milk Tofu

Also called bean curd, tofu is a great source of protein for both vegans and vegetarians. It is prepared using soy milk and just 100 gm offers you about 8 gm of protein. Tofu can be cooked in many ways, and its versatility has made it an essential food ingredient in a host of dishes around the world.

Plant-based proteins Pulses or legumes

Pulses are an important part of a vegan diet, primarily because they are abundant in plant-based proteins. The dal in your everyday meals is rich in protein. Beans, lentils, and peas are all low-fat and affordable. 100 gm of lentils include 8 gm of protein, whereas chickpeas offer 7 gm. Beans like kidney and soy offer 7-10 gm of proteins per 100 gm.

Tiny dose of proteins Chia seeds

Chia seeds are oval and grey with black and white spots. Just a single tablespoon of these wholesome seeds offers 2 gm of protein. Additionally, they are used in a multitude of salads, smoothies, and desserts, making them the perfect source of nutrition for vegans. This superfood expands when soaked in water for about 20 minutes, and the seeds are also gluten-free.

Plant-based beverages Non-dairy milk

Who says vegans can't drink milk? Well, as long as it is plant-based, they can include it in their diet. From almond milk, soy milk, and coconut milk to rice milk, oat milk, and hazelnut milk, there's something up for grabs for every vegan. All these milk products are rich in proteins and other nutrients. Soy milk is the cheapest in the lot.

Low-cost Oats

Oats are rich in a variety of nutrients, of which proteins are among the highest. It is a low-cost, easily available, delicious, and versatile source of nutrition for vegans. Oats have a high protein content of 11-15%. 100 gm of oats offer 10 gm of protein, which is why you should savor it in moderation to increase your protein intake.