Men need to avoid these for better reproductive health

Problems with fertility in men not only affect their physical health, but also their mental health

A recent study found that the average sperm count globally has declined alarmingly confirming that men are becoming less fertile. While on one hand, experts would suggest 'n' number of supplements for men to boost fertility, it is equally important for you to avoid certain foods to retain your potency. Avoid these five foods and beverages from now on to improve your reproductive health.

Fried foods Trans fat

Trans fat or trans-unsaturated fatty acids are formed through an industrial process that involves adding hydrogen atoms to vegetable oil to create a semi-solid food product. The amount of trans fat is quite high in samosas, pakodas, French fries, and fried chicken, i.e. anything deep-fried in vegetable oil. Baked food items such as cakes, pies, and biscuits also have high amounts of trans fat.

Oestrogenic effect Soy products

Although soy is considered healthy, when it comes to sperm health, it is advisable to avoid it, especially when you are trying to conceive. Soy contains large quantities of isoflavones that have an oestrogenic effect. This increases the estrogen levels in the body and drops the level of testosterone significantly. Lower testosterone levels then affect sperm quality and count.

Sugar fats Carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks such as colas and energy drinks can give rise to fertility issues in men. They affect sperm motility - the ability of sperm to move efficiently, and lower sperm count as well. In addition to this, colas and aerated drinks have high sugar content which can increase the oxidative stress in one's body, thereby causing more damage to the sperm DNA.

No daily dairy Dairy products high in fat

Though dairy products are generally good for health, recent studies have revealed that high-fat dairy products like cheese and full-cream milk can significantly decrease sperm motility and sperm count. In addition to this, full-fat milk and dairy products like paneer or yogurt may also contain residue of medicines given to the cows, which may further affect the functioning of one's reproductive system.

Chemical preservatives Processed meat

Many past research studies have confirmed that regular consumption of processed meats may hamper a man's ability to fertilize an egg. Organic meat is okay but processed meat such as hot dogs, salami, bacon, etc can adversely impact your sperm profile. Men who consume a lot of processed meat tend to have about 30% more abnormally shaped sperm.