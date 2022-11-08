Lifestyle

Try these 5 yoga asanas to get relief from acidity

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 08, 2022, 04:54 pm 2 min read

Do these yoga poses to cure acidity

Do not let your acidity 'pose' a hindrance in your daily life. Acidity or acid reflux is a common lifestyle issue, among people both young and old. While there are many medicines that can mitigate its effects, performing certain yoga poses can help you break free from acidity once and for all. Check out these five yoga asanas to cure acidity effectively.

Thunder bolt pose Vajrasana

This yoga pose can help you cure both acidity and gas. Kneel down on the floor and sit back on your heels. Keeping your head and spine straight, place your hands on the knees or thighs. Hold this pose for about 30 seconds if you are a beginner or for 10 minutes otherwise. Concentrate on your breathing and take long deep breaths throughout.

Camel pose Ustrasana

Kneel on the ground with your legs stretched back. Make sure your soles face the ceiling. Place both your hands on your hips and take a deep breath in. Bend backward to make an arch, place your palms on your feet for support, and let your head hang back. Ensure that your hands and neck are straight. Hold this pose for five-10 seconds.

Breathing Kapalbhati Pranayama

Sit comfortably with your spine erect in a lotus pose and place your palms upside down on your knees. Inhale through your nose and as you exhale, pull your belly and navel toward your spine. Exhale instantly through your nose and relax your belly. You can choose to keep your eyes closed and repeat this pose 10 times.

Wind relieving pose Pavanamuktasana

Begin by lying down on your back, keeping your feet together and hands on the side. Take a deep breath in and then breathe out. As you exhale, bring both your legs toward your chest. Next, wrap your hands around your legs and press your thighs. Tighten the grip as you exhale and loosen it a little as you inhale. Continue for 10 breaths.

Plough pose Halasana

Lie on your back and keep your arms by your side. Breathe in and lift your feet above the ground by using your core muscles. You may use your hands to support your hips as you lift them off the ground and place your legs directly over your head and touch the ground. Hold the position for a few seconds and then relax.