5 books that can help you chase your insecurities away

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 08, 2022, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Put on your reading glasses for these books about overcoming insecurities

Let's help you overcome your insecurities, one page at a time. Living with insecurities is tough, especially when they come full throttle to hinder your talents, dreams, and opportunities. However, you can easily overcome your habit of beating yourself up for all the imperfections, failures, and challenges you may have. Here are five books about overcoming insecurities that you should read.

Self-learning 'Sabotage' by Trinity Jordan

Feeling insecure all the time is to self-sabotage yourself. However, with this book written by Trinity Jordan, you can put an end to it. This book deals with the root causes behind your insecurities, including the likes of comparing yourself with others, lying to self, discontentment, etc. The words shared are wise and yield a positive impact, making it a great self-learning book.

Effective antidotes 'Tame Your Emotions' by Zoe Mckey

Feeling a little insecure is natural, however, when it becomes a habit, the trouble begins. Penned by Zoe Mckey, this book is a collection of the most common insecurities and also lists its antidotes. As you read through, you will gain effective insights on how you can control your thoughts, handle highly adverse situations, take remarks less personally, and build personal strength.

Stay in the present moment 'The Wisdom of Insecurity' by Alan W. Watts

This book is all things wise, psychological, and spiritual, making it the perfect read for insecure folks. Alan W. Watts shares that security comes only when we understand and accept impermanence. He also conveys that when we spend all our time worrying about the future and lamenting the past, we are unable to enjoy our present - the only thing in our control.

For all insecure women 'So Long, Insecurity' by Beth Moore

Written by Beth Moore, this book is suitable for women from all walks of life who are battling with their insecurities daily. It helps one learn more about how they can deal with their innermost fears, rediscover their dignity, and develop a new thought process. Additionally, this book also has some truths that can help one feel emotionally and spiritually sound.

Healing strategies 'Overcoming Insecurity' by Alice Briggs

Do you often experience feelings of not being loved enough? Or are you holding back something because you think you will be judged? Well, this book by Alice Briggs is all that you need to chase your insecurities away. It is packed with some incredible healing exercises that can help you overcome insecurities. Check out more such book recommendations.