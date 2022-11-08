Lifestyle

Pot these 5 aromatic plants for a naturally scented home

Get these five aromatic flowering plants at your home sweet home

Let your abode be 'scent' percent aromatic. Plants and flowers are an integral part of one's home decor as they naturally make it look fresh and beautiful. And when they exude a sweet scent into your space they truly become the icing on the cake. So on that 'sweet' note, here are five aromatic plants that you must pot at home.

Needle-shaped leaves Rosemary

Rosemary is a multi-hued flowering plant that is very aromatic and appealing. It has needle-shaped leaves which are used as an ingredient in a host of dishes and ornaments. Since it is well-scented, it is used in a plethora of oils and perfumes, especially when you go for an aromatherapy. It is sure to make your stressful evenings more calming and soothing.

Sweet fragrance Night-blooming jasmine

Known as raat ki rani in Hindi, night-blooming jasmine is a nocturnal plant that features a sweet fragrance. It is a timeless plant that bears flowers that love sunlight during the day and enchant the surroundings at night with its aroma. Speaking of the flowers, they are greenish-white in color and release a strong and powerful natural perfume when it gets dark.

Limey and fresh Lemon basil

If you are someone who enjoys waking up to a limey aroma, getting home a lemon basil is a perfect choice. The leaves of this plant resemble basil and are used as a flavoring ingredient in many dishes. Besides that, you can even crush its leaves and squeeze the liquid out to make scented candles, oils, bathing salts, and perfumes.

Mistress of the Night Rajnigandha

Rajnigandha is highly used in the perfume industry for its lovable and soothing natural scent. It flourishes in a warm climate and bears some stunning white flowers with enough sunlight. Although it is believed to be originally from Mexico, this aromatic flower is used heavily at many Indian festivals and ceremonies. Owing to its nocturnal nature, it is also called "Mistress of the Night."

Arabian Jasmine Mogra

Mogra is an all-season plant that can thrive throughout the year and mesmerize you with its calming scent. Also called Arabian Jasmine, this flowering plant is native to India and is widely used in a range of medical and ornamental practices. As it is highly aromatic, it is also used in making incense sticks, essential oils, perfumes, and herbal tea.