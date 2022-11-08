Lifestyle

5 unique recipes you must try if you love fries

Written by Sneha Das Nov 08, 2022, 01:04 pm 2 min read

These recipes are a must-try for foodies

One of the most iconic potato dishes, French fries are loved by all and can be had as it is or as sides with burgers, sandwiches, and wraps. You can munch on them any time and satisfy your junk food cravings. You can also make different types of fries with various ingredients for a healthy twist. Check out these unique recipes for fries.

South-Indian style Idli fries

These South Indian-style fries have a crispy exterior and a melt-in-the-mouth interior. Take some homemade idlis and cut them into long slices. Deep fry them in hot oil. Mix together pepper powder, red chili powder, chaat masala, and salt, and toss the idlis in this spicy mixture. Garnish with curry leaves and serve them piping hot with some spicy and sweet chutney.

Healthy fries Sweet potato fries

Soak some sliced sweet potato in a bowl of chilled water. Whisk together rice flour, corn flour, chili powder, oregano leaves, club soda, and salt to taste to make a batter. Drain and pat dry the sweet potato. Dip them into the batter and deep fry them in hot oil. Serve the fries hot with sweet chili sauce and mayonnaise.

Crispy and flavorful Poha fries

Grind some poha into a powder and keep aside. Mix the powdered poha, boiled mashed potatoes, jeera powder, black salt, and black pepper powder. Knead it together with flour and rice flour into a soft dough. Roll the dough into long cylindrical slices and cut into desired shapes. Freeze for 15 minutes and deep-fry in oil until golden brown. Serve hot with ketchup.

Hot and crispy Carrot fries

These carrot fries can be served during your get-together and parties. Cut fresh carrots into long strips. Coat the carrot strips with a mixture of coriander powder, olive oil, and a pinch of sugar. Place the strips on a baking tray with aluminum foil and grease the sheet. Bake the carrot strips for 20 minutes. Serve hot with a sweet and spicy sauce.

Fruit fries Apple fries

Have you ever tried fruit fries? Apple fries are tender and lightly battered and can be had as a healthy and sweet treat. Slice apples and saute them in vegetable oil in a pan. Dip the apple slices into cornstarch and fry them for one-two minutes in hot oil. Roll the apples in a sugar-cinnamon mixture and serve hot with caramel sauce.