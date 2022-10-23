Lifestyle

Yoga for anger management: 5 poses to break free

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 23, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Get rid of your anger issues with these five yoga poses

It is natural to feel anger but not when it starts getting the better of you. Anger is a powerful emotion and probably the only one that hurts us more than it may hurt someone else. If you find yourself in an unbreakable loop of rage and resentment, we have got your back. Go ahead and try these five yoga poses for anger management.

Child pose Balasana

Balasana is the perfect yoga pose to get started if you're a beginner. This asana helps relieve anger as it strengthens your body and calms your mind. Kneel on the floor and sit back on your heels. Bend forward until your thighs and chest are in contact. You can rest your hands by the side or extend them ahead. Hold for three-five minutes.

Easy seated pose Sukhasana

When you know that this yoga asana has sukh in its name, it is a pose you can't miss out on. Sit cross-legged on the floor and make sure the environment around you is silent. Close your eyes and deep breathe slowly for at least a minute. Extend it to another minute, if you're comfortable. This easy yoga pose brings you back to normalcy.

The corpse pose Savasana

Savasana, or the corpse pose, is another easy exercise that can help you control your anger instantly. All you have to do is lie down on the floor, place your hands on your sides, and keep your feet apart. Close your eyes, relax, breathe deeply, and focus on each breath slowly. You can do it easily for five minutes.

The fish pose Matsyasana

Matsyasana is an effective yoga pose if you tend to bottle up your anger or stress. Sit with your legs crossed and hold your toes. Now, lean back stretching your spine and neck. Try to touch your head on the floor. Lift your heart toward the ceiling by pressing down your palms. Make sure your back is arched. Hold for 30 seconds and relax.

Standing forward fold Uttanasana

Stand with your feet and hip wide apart. Raise your arms above your head. Slowly bend at the hip to fold your torso forward and let your knees bend slightly. Bring your palms to the floor and alternatively grab opposite elbows. If that looks difficult, you can let your arms hang loosely by your side. Hold the pose for about three deep breaths.