Know all about today's Beaver Blood Moon

Written by Sneha Das Nov 08, 2022, 12:21 pm 2 min read

The next total lunar eclipse is not expected until March 14, 2025

The last total lunar eclipse or the rare spectacle of the Beaver Blood Moon will be witnessed today by nighttime skywatchers from East Asia to North America. It will be visible to the naked eye in clear skies across Australia, eastern Asia, the Pacific, and North America. The next total lunar eclipse is not expected until March 14, 2025. Read on to know more!

Occurrence When does a total lunar eclipse occur?

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the earth comes between the moon and the sun and blocks the sun's rays from lighting up the moon. This causes a reddish hue on the moon, hence the term "blood moon." During this time, the orbits of the earth, sun, and moon align so that the moon is directly behind the earth and hidden from the sun.

Color Why the moon appears red

The eclipse will cause the moon to appear reddish-orange from the light of the earth's sunrises and sunsets. The reddish appearance of the lunar surface is caused by the sunlight around the umbra being refracted and filtered as it passes through the earth's atmosphere, indirectly giving the moon a dim copper glow. However, the degree of redness depends on atmospheric conditions.

Time and place Timing and visibility

Skywatchers in Australia and Asia can see the eclipse with their evening moonrise while observers in North America will witness it in the early morning hours. According to Indian Standard Time, the eclipse will start at 2:39 pm while the total eclipse will begin at 3:46 pm. The total eclipse ends at 5:12 pm and the partial phase ends at 6:19 pm.

Photography How to take amazing pictures of the Beaver Blood Moon

According to NASA scientists, the moon will be 242,740 miles away at the peak of the eclipse. If the sky is clear, you can witness the spectacle by using telescopes and binoculars. To capture a clear image of the moon, use a DSLR or a mirrorless camera. You can also use bridge cameras with powerful zoom lenses to shoot the rising or setting moon.