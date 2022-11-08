Lifestyle

The former Australian right-arm speedster turns 46 today! Famed to be one of the fastest bowlers, taking the world of cricket by storm was habitual to Brett Lee. After all, the legendary cricketer's fastest balls were no less than a nightmare for many batters around the world. And as he turns a year older today, let's have a look at his fitness secrets.

A speedster truly No matter where he is, Lee never forgets to run

Lee, who advocates fitness and says it's a part of one's life, works out daily despite having retired from cricket. The former pacer loves to run and ensures he does so every day without fail. On days when he is traveling, the ex-cricketer is able to train on the treadmill for at least an hour before he heads out.

What an athletic Lee loves to run on beaches with his shoes on

Beach running is the secret to Lee's match-fit and athletic body. He does a five-kilometer run on soft-sand beaches, but, he puts on his fitness shoes instead of running barefoot. The reason? Well, he believes that shoes add volume, reduce traction, and the muscles have to work twice as hard to balance the body. This also helps him do muscle training concurrently.

Focus on lower-core strength He focuses on lower-core strength and the muscles below tummy

The former Australian player focuses a lot on building his lower-core strength and toning the muscles below his tummy. Additionally, he also does some work around the base of his spine. Lee indulges in a fun exercise that involves jumping off a chair and landing on a trampoline. He also does 300 abdominal crunches but doesn't focus much on upper-body weight training.

Food Lee eats 3 meals a day and never skips any

The now sports commentator believes that food is as much a part of fitness as exercising. He says that for him, it is not about diet but about smart eating. Additionally, he enjoys three meals a day and ensures that he doesn't miss out on any. His meals usually include a lot of grains, fish, and chicken, and he is mindful about portions.

Mental health For Lee, mental strength is also a key to fitness

Lee believes that a person shouldn't only be physically fit but also mentally strong. He says that everyone goes through tough times in their lives and is always riding on an emotional wave. And to beat this, he advises people to find their kind of balance. For him, music and surrounding himself with good people do the job as it helps him de-stress.