5 health benefits of chickpeas that make them super wholesome

Written by Anujj Trehaan Nov 03, 2022, 06:50 pm 2 min read

Chickpeas are delicious and health at the same time

How well do you know this protein-rich protean food? Chickpeas boast a grainy texture and taste nutty, which is why they are used in a plethora of dishes in cuisines across the world. Additionally, they feature an impressive nutritional profile which makes them the perfect substitute for meat in many plant-based diets. Here are five health benefits of chickpeas that you should know.

Stay fit Helps you manage weight

Chickpeas are loaded with fiber which helps reduce your appetite, calorie intake, unwanted cravings, and unhealthy snacking. As per a study, people who ate chickpeas regularly had 53% less chance of experiencing their body mass index (BMI) going over 30. Not just that, these people even recorded lower waist circumferences as compared to the ones who didn't eat chickpeas at all.

For diabetics Maintains blood sugar levels

Featuring a low glycemic index (GI), a profile that tells us how quickly our blood sugar rises after consuming food, chickpeas maintain one's blood sugar levels. A study revealed that consuming 1.25 cups or 200 gm of chickpeas considerably suppressed post-meal blood sugar levels. In another study, 45 participants who ate 300 gm of chickpeas every week showed a reduction in insulin production.

Good for gut Aids in digestion

If you experience digestive issues, adding chickpeas to your daily diet may help. Chickpeas are high in soluble fiber content, which means that they mix with water to form a gel-like substance inside your digestive tract. This increases the production of healthy bacteria in your gut, thereby reducing conditions like constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and even colon cancer.

So hearty Promotes heart health

Abundant with potassium and magnesium, chickpeas are a great source of fostering heart health as they regulate blood pressure. In addition to this, the soluble fiber in it, besides easing digestion, also brings down triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, which are two factors that increase the risk of heart-related diseases. These nut-flavored offerings are also naturally low in sodium, further promoting heart health.

Good for the mind Fosters brain health

Chickpeas are rich in choline, which plays a seminal role in brain functioning and mental health. They also feature magnesium, which is proven to be good for the nervous system. As these legumes are also profused with zinc and selenium, they can help keep anxiety and depression at bay. They are considered a good fuel for the mind, boosting cognitive health.