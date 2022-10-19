Lifestyle

Diwali 2022: Tips to avoid weight gain during festivities

Written by Anujj Trehaan Oct 19, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Worrying about gaining weight during Diwali? Say no more

Diwali is almost here and so are the ways of gaining those unwanted extra kilos. Festivals and weight gain go hand in hand. Well, blame the delicious food and invigorating beverages. And now, as celebrations begin with the festival of lights only a few days away, we are incessantly trying to figure out ways to not gain weight. Here are some tips.

Food habits Gorge on sugar-free mithai

Indian festivals are all about delicious traditional desserts. However, most of them are loaded with sugar that makes us put on weight. This Diwali, you can choose to eat, prepare, and serve sugar-free mithai that features natural sweeteners instead of sugar. Additionally, these are quite easy to make and score high on flavor too. Here are some sugar-free mithai recipes that you can try.

Stay fit Do not skip workouts

Taking out time for your personal well-being could be a daunting task during festivities. However, to make sure that you're fit and are able to maintain your weight goals during the festive season, it's important to take out time for exercising. If you're unable to hit the gym, you can work out at your home and burn those extra calories.

Smart eating Eat fiber-rich food before parties

It is that time of the year when your calendar is generally blocked with parties. And with them, comes a lavish spread that's hard to resist. You can dodge those oily and sugary offerings if you eat fibrous food before attending a party. Fiber is healthy and fills your tummy quickly, keeping hunger pangs at bay. Oats dosa and avocados are some fiber-rich foods.

Stay mindful Keep a watch on your portions

If you still feel hungry at a party despite stuffing yourself with fiber-rich food, go for the tempting food. However, the key here is to stay mindful of the portions you grab. Consuming small portions can help you keep hunger pangs away and also satiate your cravings. When you eat small portions, the food gets digested properly and prevents weight gain.

Better choices Switch sugary beverages with water

You will be served a lot of high-sugar soft drinks that promote unhealthy fat formation. Don't fall for that trap. Instead, keep yourself hydrated with water as it will fill your stomach, keep you hydrated, and control your cravings. Most of the time your body is simply asking for more liquid intake, so you can easily choose to drink water instead of sugary beverages.