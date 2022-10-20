Lifestyle

5 foods to prepare on Dhanteras to bring in luck

Written by Sneha Das Oct 20, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festival of lights

Celebrated before Diwali every year, Dhanteras marks the beginning of the festival of lights and people worship the gods of wealth and prosperity on this day. It will be celebrated on October 23 this year. People usually buy gold, silver, and new utensils on this day to attract wealth and good luck. Here are five traditional Dhanteras recipes that will attract good luck.

Auspicious sweet Boondi laddoo

Combine together gram flour and water and prepare a thin batter. Fill a strainer with the batter. Position the strainer over a pan with hot ghee, and drain the boondis in to fry them. Boil together sugar and water. Add saffron water and color and mix well. Mix the boondis with syrup, dry fruits, and cardamom powder. Then prepare round balls with the mixture.

Crispy puris Dal bhari poori

Coarsely grind soaked moong dal. Then add salt to the flour and knead with water. Dry roast coriander and fennel seeds and coarsely grind them. Add coriander and the fennel mix, red chili powder, ginger, coriander leaves, and salt to the dal and mix well. Stuff the moong dal mixture in dough balls and roll them out into pooris. Deep fry and serve hot.

Gujarati dish Lapsi

Boil almonds in water and later place them in ice-cold water. Keep aside. Add broken wheat to a ghee-greased pan and stir well until light brown. Add water and cook until tender. Add sugar, peeled and chopped almonds, soaked raisins, cardamom powder, ghee, and water, and cook for 10 minutes. Garnish with cashews and blanched almonds and serve your lapsi warm.

Holy preparation Panchamrit

Distributed as prasad, Panchamrit is a holy preparation using five sacred ingredients that are offered to Goddess Laxmi on Dhanteras puja. The five ingredients to prepare this holy dish are yogurt, milk, sugar, ghee, and honey and each of them has a unique significance. Add milk to a bowl. Then add yogurt, ghee, honey, and sugar and whisk. Garnish with tulsi leaves and serve.

Traditional dessert Rice kheer

Made with rice, milk, and jaggery, rice kheer is an auspicious preparation that is a must-have dish during Dhanteras. Add rice and milk to a deep pan and boil well. Simmer while occasionally stirring until the rice is cooked well. Add raisins, cardamom, and sugar and stir well until the sugar dissolves. Garnish with almonds and raisins and serve warm.