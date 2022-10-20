Lifestyle

Hotheads, read these 5 books to learn anger management

Let's help you tame your inner ferocious beast before it eats you up! Anger is probably the only emotion that damages you more than it could do others. Although it's human to feel angry, if you find yourself fuming up over petty issues from time to time, you may want to break free from it. Reading these books on anger management can help.

Breaking anger as a habit 'Anger: Taming a Powerful Emotion' by Gary Chapman

This book on anger management teaches you how you shouldn't let others dictate your behavior. Additionally, it helps you realize the thin line difference between justified anger and anger as a habit. While reading this book, you will also discover how you can do away with thoughts of revenge and resentment. Needless to say, it teaches you constructive ways to deal with anger.

Feel collected 'Rage: A Step-by-Step Guide to Overcoming Explosive Anger'

There's anger and then there's rage that destroys the source and everyone around them. Written by Ronald Potter, this book helps you train your mind to be less angry and more content. It is a step-by-step guide to how you can control your rage and calm down. The author shares awakening excerpts that help you feel collected and in charge of your anger.

Learn the zen way 'The Cow in the Parking Lot'

Written collectively by Susan Edmiston and Leonard Scheff, this book presents the Zen way of overcoming anger. While reading this book, you will gain useful insights on the mechanism of anger, causes of this powerful emotion, and what is the potential price you pay for becoming a hostage to your own anger. Additionally, the author talks about how one can deal with angry people.

Anger's positive side 'Anger: The Misunderstood Emotion' by Carol Tavris

Carol Tavris through this book argues that anger, besides having a negative side, also boasts a positive one. The book talks about how you can identify and harness the positive side of your anger. It also shares knowledge on how anger as a negative emotion can ruin your life and those around you. There are chapters that share tips to deal with anger.

Tame the beast 'Anger: Wisdom for Cooling the Flames' by Thich Nhat Hanh

If you want to lead a mindful life free of anger, this is the perfect book for you! It shares that for every mean word that someone tells you, they say another ten hurtful words to themselves. Through this fine print, you learn how to not let your anger control you and poison your thoughts. Check out more such book recommendations.